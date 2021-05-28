Horror of War summarized in 9 minutes of playing time – Old Sport Republic

As expected, House of Ashes, the third adventure in The Dark Pictures anthology, is back with a long gameplay video. Yes, today we have the right to 9 minutes of gameplay to dive straight into the horror! After Man of Medan and Little Hope, the anthology The Dark Pictures is enriched by a third chapter called House of Ashes. Here the universe is very different from the first two statements. So we leave the skin of young adults to embody an entire military squadron. Unfortunately, this squad is heading straight for death. As a reminder, this brand new opus released for the end of the year on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S is expected to transport you this time. in Iraq, in 2003, along with an elite military unit that was quickly ambushed. A scenario that in many ways is reminiscent of a certain La Colline a des Yeux 2, the 2007 film by Martin Weisz. By JeromeJoffard, Writing jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter