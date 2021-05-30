Hospital pressure continues to decline, the bar of 17,000 patients has been exceeded – ScoopCube

The essential contamination continues to decrease, with 10,675 positive cases in 24 hours (11,268 Friday) with a positivity rate (number of positive people compared to the total number of people tested) of 3.3% in the last seven days.

The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospital went down this Saturday the 29th.

There are currently 16,847 coronavirus patients admitted to French hospitals (up from 17,272 on Friday), of which 334 were in the last 24 hours (539 the previous day). A week ago, 19,765 Covid patients were hospitalized.

Critical care services, in which the seriously ill Covid-19 patients are treated and which also include resuscitation beds, recorded 3,028 patients (3,104 the previous day), about 500 fewer than a week ago. These services accepted 93 new Covid patients (155 the previous day).

The disease killed 71 hospitalized patients in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic started to 109,387.

As for vaccination, which will be generalized to the entire adult population as of Monday, 25,315,595 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 37.8% of the total population and 48.2% of the main population) and 10,742,886 people have received two injections (16% of the total population and 20.5% of the adult population), according to the Ministry of Health.