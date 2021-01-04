Hospital pressure rises due to coronavirus with 30,579 new infections since New Year’s Eve

Updated: Monday, January 4, 2021 8:22 PM

Published on: 04.01.2021 18:23

The Department of Health adds 30,579 new COVID-19 infections on this first Monday of the year, of which 4,420 have occurred in the past 24 hours. These represent 6,000 more than those recorded last Monday, after Christmas Eve and Christmas holidays. In addition, there have been 241 new deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours in Spain.

These new data reflect how the coronavirus pandemic is evolving at the start of this 2020 and according to the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, they confirm “a concern about the evolution of the pandemic”, with “a growth trend which is reflected by an increase in hospitalizations “.

The latest recorded data available are those of December 31, when the cumulative incidence, which followed several days on the rise, amounted to 279.51 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. After four days, the cumulative incidence fell slightly to 272 infections, but increases in 13 autonomous communities, with Extremadura more than 600 cases and the Balearic Islands with 529. Health predicts that, as the data of these days will be updated, the accumulated incidence increases again.

In addition, 13,458 people are hospitalized for the disease, which also increases the occupancy rate of the beds by 11% and of the ICU, which is already 23%. For this reason, Dr María José Sierra, of the Alerts and Emergencies Center, recalled that “today’s data should be interpreted with caution” and underlined the upward trend.

With these data, the death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Spain stands at 51,078 and the number of people infected with the disease confirmed by a PCR test stands at 1,958,844.

Some communities take action against the increase in cases

Given the general rise in infections in Spain over the Christmas holidays, some autonomous communities have chosen to enact more restrictions in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

Thus, Catalonia has established municipal confinement from January 7, after the feast of kings. It will last ten days. In addition, only premises up to 400 m2 will be able to open, shopping centers will be closed and non-essential stores will be closed during the weekend.

For its part, Galicia has extended the closure of the perimeter until January 11, with the exception of the 6, when visits to relatives will be allowed. In Murcia, nine municipalities were confined and the closure of the hotel industry was also decreed from 6 p.m. on January 5 and Kings Day.

Madrid has also decided to close eight new basic health zones and five localities, while Andalusia has decreed the closure of the perimeter of eight municipalities in Campo de Gibraltar.

In addition, the Junta de Castilla y León raised Segovia to pandemic alert level 4 and Aragon returned to phase 3 aggravated.

Meanwhile, Carolina Darias insisted that to get immunity with vaccines “we have to reduce the transmission of the virus”, for which she called for “prevention” and “care”.