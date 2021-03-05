Hot super-terrestrial exoplanet: Hot super-earth Gliese 486b discovered with possibility of extraterrestrial life: life may occur on hot, rocky new planet

Scientists have discovered a new planet similar to a “super-Earth” whose atmosphere gave rise to the hope of extraterrestrial life. The surface temperature on this planet is slightly lower than that of Venus. Astronomers at the Max-Planck Institute have discovered the planet encircling the red dwarf star 26 light years away. The radius of this planet named Gliese 486b is 1.3 times larger than Earth but the mass is 2.8 times larger. This planet was discovered in a special way. The results of this study were published in Science Journal, and astronomers are hopeful that further studies will find answers to questions about the presence of life here.

What do you get?

According to the research team, the iron-silicate texture of this planet is similar to that of Earth, but its temperature is much higher. Its surface temperature is 428 ° C while the surface temperature of Venus is above 450 ° C. Despite this, it has not been completely transformed into lava, but lava is flowing. Astronomers say more studies are needed to find out if there is an atmosphere on this planet and if life is possible here? Scientists are hoping that there might be life here, but of what kind, it’s hard to say.

How was the research carried out?

Most exoplanets (planets orbiting another star outside of our solar system) are discovered in two ways: transit photometry and Doppler radial velocity. Transit photometry shows the change in brightness of the star as it exits the front of the planet. In Doppler photometry, the effect of the gravity of the planet orbiting the star is observed. Trifon Trifanov and his colleagues used both methods to discover the Gliese 486b, which revealed the mass, radius and density of the planet. With the help of spectroscopy, chemicals and biomarkers present can be discovered so that the possibility of life can be detected.

Between Earth and Super-Earth

Gliese 486b cuts a tour of its star Gliese 486 in 1,467 days. Astronomers believe that its density is similar to that of Earth. So its iron-silicate texture may be similar to ours. The researchers said in their paper that its mass and radius place it between Earth and the “super-Earth” planets. It has also been estimated from its density that it has less water and more land. Its brightness is so crisp that it can be seen from anywhere on earth using telescopes. In such a situation, it may be easy to gather more information about it.