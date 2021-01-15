hottest year 2020: 2020 was the hottest year according to NASA: 2020 was the hottest year according to NASA

The year 2020 has brought many traumatic events the bitter memories of which must remain with the world for a long time. One of the biggest natural disasters of the year was the fire that swept across different corners of the world. Its results are also visible now. US space agency NASA claimed that 2020 was the hottest year in history. However, according to the US NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration) 2016, it was 0.02 degrees higher. Despite this, we understand how hot it was in 2020.

Forests continued to burn amid the cyclone

According to NOAA and the UK Met Office, 2020 lagged behind 2016 by 0.02 degrees, but aside from NASA, European Union Copernicus scientists estimate that 2020 was the hottest year to date. There have been many reasons for this, one of which is that the fire in the forests of Australia, Siberia and the American West Coast and the time of the blaze during the severe Atlantic cyclonic storm were also long.

Who is responsible

Leslie Ott, research meteorologist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in the United States, said: “This year has been an example of the severe climate change we have predicted so far.” However, not only is it fair to blame the fire in forests, but the emission of man-made greenhouse gases is also largely responsible for heating the earth.

Result of human labor

Gavin Schmidt, director and climatologist at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York, said: “The normal processes on Earth are to harness the carbon dioxide emitted by human activities, but the more we of carbon dioxide released into the environment is no longer controlled by trees and plants ”.

Increase in greenhouse gas emissions

According to NASA, carbon dioxide levels have risen by almost 50% since the Industrial Revolution, about 250 years ago. The amount of methane in the atmosphere has more than doubled. As a result, during this time, the earth became one degree Celsius and warmer. Climatologists have speculated that as the Earth warms, warm air rains and droughts could increase further, the number of forest fires could also increase, with more severe than average storms over the course of the year. There is a possibility to come.