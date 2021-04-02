The Habora or Son Chiraiya birds of Pakistan are again under discussion. Many members of the UAE royal family have arrived in Pakistan to hunt these unruly people. Pakistan urged Saudi royal family to hunt Habora birds. Habora birds fall into the category of internationally protected species and their hunting is prohibited. However, this hunting ban does not apply to the princes of the Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. To increase their sexual power, these princes kill these unruly people and eat their flesh. At the same time, under debt, poor Pakistan is filling its treasury by charging high fees in the name of hunting princes of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Let’s know the whole story …..

Pakistan under Saudi-UAE debt pressure

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has granted hunting permits to the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prince and other members of the royal family during the 2020-2021 season. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, buried under a billion dollar debt from Saudi Arabia, allowed disputed Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be killed in his country. The Imran government also approved two other royals hunting Hubaro birds. Pressure from Prince Salman is that the Imran Khan government also allowed the hunt for a fugitive Saudi prince, who did not pay the fees last year. This is not the first time in Pakistan that the royal family of the Gulf countries has been invited to drive out Son Chiraiya. This secret and private hunting operation has been going on in Pakistan for 4 decades. They use Sheikh Baz for hunting.

These princes take care to increase sexual power

People from Arab countries have been hunting Hubora birds for several thousand years and even now this series does not take the name of stopping. In fact, eating the meat of the Hubaura bird is believed to increase sexual power and that is why the Prince of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, lures them to Pakistan to hunt them. Hubora bird meat is placed between Spanish flies and Viagra to increase sexual potency. Spanish flies are also used to increase sexual potency. Hubara birds have long been promoted as a sexual stimulant. This is the reason why the rich in the Gulf countries spend a lot of money in Pakistan and try to increase their passion for work. The Hubaura birds are found in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. These birds come to Pakistan to escape the cold. Some birds also visit Iran. According to one estimate, there are 42,000 Asian hubra and 22,000 North African hubora birds.

Imran protested before becoming PM, now authorized

According to sources, when Imran Khan was not in power, he opposed allowing Hubarao bird hunting and did not allow hunting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where his party was leading. However, now Imran Khan has overturned his decision and allowed the Saudi prince to hunt the Hubrao birds. Dawn said Prince Fahd bin Sultan, the governor of Tabuk province, had also obtained the clearance. Pakistan’s Supreme Court banned the hunting of hubora birds in 2015. However, this order was later overturned. When a Pakistani court banned the export and hunting of Hubrau eagles, its relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates fell into the abyss. After much tension, the Pakistani government bowed. The Hubarao or Tilor bird is shy but extremely beautiful and looks like a turkey bird in shape.

Imran government replenishes treasury with murder of innocent people

The Pakistani Government also benefits greatly from the desire to increase the sexual power of the Gulf Sheikhs and to earn money from them. Prince Fahd bin Sultan, governor of Tabuk province, Saudi Arabia, hunted 2,000 Hubaro birds a few years ago and made headlines around the world. Not only that, Prince Fahd failed to pay the one lakh dollar fee required for the Hubrao bird hunt last year to the government of Pakistan. Not only that, Prince Fahd failed to pay the required 60 thousand dollar fee for the use of 60 eagles last year. After the Hubrao hunt, Prince Fahd returned to Saudi Arabia without paying any fees. Prince Fahd’s Alam Dadagiri is that he hunted 2000 Hubaro birds when he was only allowed to hunt 100 birds. Pakistan’s Balochistan province earns at least 2 billion rupees per hunting season. The sheikhs from the Gulf bring their whole convoy, which wins a lot of local people.