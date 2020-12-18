Hours of physical activity to help those who need it most

You First Sports, a Spanish multinational sports and entertainment company for brands and talents, made a donation to the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL) through the collective challenge Hroes Comprometidos, to which company employees in Spain stand are launched in June, framed in the corporate sports and wellness program You First Heroes.

Through the Hroes Comprometidos collective challenge, You First Sports employees achieved the equivalent of more than 8,300 hours of physical activity or 100 million steps in less than six months to convert their activity into a donation to FESBAL, a chosen entity. by themselves. YFS employees from a selection of NGOs proposed by United Heroes

“It’s very motivating to be able to contribute to charitable causes just by playing our favorite sports,” says Ros Fernndez, Key Account Manager at KNOT, who has led the You First Heroes ranking four times.

“You First Heroes is a great team-building tool and it’s a way to stay in touch in those times when it’s more difficult to see each other physically. Collective challenges such as Committed Heroes help to integrate healthy habits like playing sports, even for those of us who don’t usually do it, ”comments Isabel Cumella, financial director of YFS.

“Most of the You First teammates are very athletic and I had no doubt we would hit the target, but this challenge to help those who need it most in this tough year was one more incentive to all run. in the mornings ”, adds Jos Novillo, financial and legal director or Alejandro Snchez, of the marketing department of YFS.

For his part, Miguel Fernndez, Director General of FESBAL, underlined that: “The coronavirus crisis has placed Food Banks in a dramatic situation. For this reason, in these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful for the initiative of the Committed Heroes collective challenge of the employees of You First Sports, who, thanks to their donations, will allow us to buy this essential food, to maintain stocks. and compensate for the food deficit in our stores, to continue serving the poorest, who are more numerous every day ”.

United Heroes promotes physical activity and healthy habits in companies to ensure the well-being of employees and foster relationships between them. The more than 100 company employees in Spain participate in this program. Organized in different teams, they compete to climb to the top of the ranking. Likewise, the program presents different individual and collective challenges that involve badges and additional points or other types of incentives like donation to an NGO, this opportunity has been attributed to FESBAL.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital