houston hospital workers lose their jobs: no corona virus vaccine, 153 us hospital workers lost – covid 19 more than 150 houston hospital workers lose their jobs after refusing to be vaccinated

At least 153 employees of a hospital in the US city of Houston have quit or have been laid off. In an article published Wednesday, the Xinhua news agency, Texas Tribune, said the Houston Methodists had laid off 153 employees or accepted their resignations.

In April, Houston Methodist announced that it needed its employees to receive the vaccine by June 7 to keep their jobs, according to reports. 24,947 hospital employees were vaccinated. The hospital suspended 178 staff, who failed to do so by the deadline, had two more weeks to prove their vaccinations. Twenty-five of those employees have been vaccinated, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Earlier this month, a federal district court judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by one of the employees who claimed the policy was illegal. Mark Boom, CEO of Houston Methodist, applauded the decision, saying staff and physicians make their decisions for our patients, who are always at the center of everything we do. As a result of the Houston Methodist action, a growing number of healthcare organizations in the United States have chosen to implement the immunization mandate.