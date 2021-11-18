Home/Health/ How a dairy brand faces the transition to a more sustainable world Health How a dairy brand faces the transition to a more sustainable world

More than 60 years ago Puleva stood in the nutritional vanguard, focusing primarily on research to understand and satisfy the nutritional needs of different population groups. He did it with a more suitable milk for each moment of consumption, capable of providing a little extra health. This is how this brand became one of the most chosen by Spanish consumers and an international reference. Six decades later, once again ahead of the times, Puleva, as part of the Lactalis group, leads the efforts in Spain to guarantee sustainability in the dairy sector and has defined a way forward, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations. Among the most relevant measures that the company has adopted are: the renewal of increasingly sustainable containers and packaging, economic investment to improve energy efficiency, optimization of natural resources and the progressive use of renewable energies, management efficient food surplus or promoting more sustainable mobility. More environmentally friendly packaging Lactalis Puleva maintains a clear commitment to protection of the environment and the transition to a circular economy. Aligned with the ODS 12, is continuously improving the circularity of packaging, allocating significant investments and resources. Some of the most recent milestones are: – More renewable plant-based packaging, in the entire 1-liter range. They have thus eliminated 255 tons of fossil plastic and have achieved an annual reduction of 3. 591 tons of CO₂. – Paper straws 100% recyclable, in shakes and infant milk from 200 ml, which have allowed to replace 180 million plastic straws annually. – Film packaging with 50% of recycled plastic , to group the products packed in bottles, thus reusing 78 tons of plastic. – Caps of vegetable origin and caps attached, in the bottles slim and square d e 1 liter and fresh milk. Reduces a 18% CO₂ per year compared to plastic caps. Pioneer in organic production Consumers are increasingly demanding more certifications that guarantee the quality of milk, animal welfare and sustainability in production processes. Organic or bio milk is the most sustainable and respectful option with livestock and the environment due to all the requirements at European level that must be met in the production process. In its commitment to local development , Lactalis Puleva accompanies the farmer throughout the conversion process. They have been receiving direct support and personalized advice from its experts for almost two years, until the beginning of its activity as a producer of organic milk. Lactalis Puleva is the Spanish company with the largest number of farms certified in animal welfare under the Welfare ™ seal and this

aims to reach 78%.

In the market, Puleva ECO is the only one 100% natural certified, with more than 20 years betting on organic milk in Spain. Currently, it is the main promoter and leader of the category, contributing to its knowledge and development, as they try to promote the Sustainable Development Goals 11, 13 and 15. Lactalis Puleva is also promoting other formulas responsible for milk production. As of today, is the Spanish company with the largest number of farms certified in animal welfare under the Welfare ™ seal and this 950 aims to reach the 100%.

Milk collection is carried out mainly in farms close to the factories, located in small towns, favoring the development of a livestock activity closely linked to the countryside and the maintenance of the population in the rural environment, in addition to the reduction in carbon emissions from food.

Commitment to renewable energy and lower consumption of water

The 50% of the electricity that Lactalis Puleva uses in factories, warehouses and offices is of renewable origin, thanks to the agreement reached with ENGIE Spain, which is deploying several photovoltaic plants and wind farms that generate the electricity used. This agreement is allowing to reduce a 10% CO₂ emissions, saving the emission into the atmosphere of 26. 950 tons per year, an amount equivalent to withdraw more than 11. 10 vehicles in circulation for one year.

Another priority for the company is the reduction of the amount of water used in the activity, as indicated by ODS 6. To do this, Lactalis Puleva has implemented environmental management plans in the factories. In the one with the highest capacity, located in Granada, the figures for the consumption of water used have been reduced by more than 50% in the last ten years.

Reduction of food surplus

Lactalis Puleva is also very focused on avoiding food waste through very specific measures:

– Channeling the donation of surplus product through food banks, with whose national federation –Fesbal– it has a collaboration agreement signed for more than a decade, and other social organizations.

– Continuously and intensively following the stocks of product, verifying expiration dates and making appropriate decisions as the days progress, in collaboration with customers.

– Adapting the size of the containers of certain products in based on the detected needs of its preferred consumers.

Towards a more sustainable mobility

Another of the initiatives the company is currently working on is promoting new mobility formulas to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The most prominent ones are:

– Proximity collection. Most of the milk that arrives at Lactalis Puleva’s factories comes from farms nearby, which means a lower environmental impact.

– More efficient transport. The company has pioneered the use of megatrucks , special trailers that reach the 26 meters in length and a capacity of 42 tons and that allow to increase the product load by a 66% and reduce CO₂ emissions by 30%, and lightened gas-powered trauliner trucks, with which the load increases by 6% and reduces CO₂ emissions by around 20%. In addition, it is committed to shared cargo flows with other manufacturers and distributors in order to reduce the number of empty trucks.

– Mobility plans. The Granada workplace has pioneered the implementation of a sustainable mobility plan in collaboration with the city council, which has awarded it the sustainable mobility seal. Among the first measures adopted are the acquisition of electric vehicles at the service of the workforce, the installation of four charging points for electric bicycles and two charging points for electric cars, for which preferential parking areas have also been set up.

In addition, Lactalis Puleva has been working to guarantee the economic sustainability of its activity, because only in this way can the future of the livestock sector be guaranteed, the population’s access to healthy and tasty food, while protecting the planet and its resources. Aware of the social, economic, ethical, legal and environmental responsibility that it has with the environment in which it operates and its impact, especially important in rural areas, the company publishes its corporate responsibility report annually, which details the commitments and main advances in these and other matters.