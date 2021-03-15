How and until when can you vote by post in the Madrid 4-M elections?

Publication: Monday, March 15, 2021 1:42 PM

Elections in the Community of Madrid will take place on May 4th. Thus, next Sunday, April 18 at midnight, the electoral campaign will begin, which will last until midnight on Monday, May 3, for a total of two weeks.

As in the last Catalan elections, security due to the increase in coronavirus cases is one of the main concerns of many citizens who already enjoy voting by mail for these elections. We tell you where, how and until when to request the vote by mail.

Postal voting can be requested from the date of the election call until April 24, 2021, for residents in Spain, or until April 5, for residents abroad. After this step, Correos will send your request to the National Institute of Statistics (INE) and the Electoral Census Office (OCE) and they will send you the voting documents by mail to the address on the request.

The documentation required to exercise the right to vote by mail, which will be sent by the OCE between April 14 and 27, is as follows:

– Certificate of registration in the census

– A ballot paper with the candidates presented

– A sheet with the steps to follow

– The envelope to the assigned table president

– The voting envelope

After completing this documentation, you will be able to vote by delivering the envelope with the vote to the postman within the allotted time.

Spanish citizens residing in Madrid who have the right to vote and do so within the allotted time can request the vote by mail. Likewise, voters who reside abroad, those who reside temporarily abroad and voters who reside abroad and are in Spain will also be able to vote.

However, it is essential to know that if you vote by mail, you will no longer be able to edit the election or physically vote in the Electoral College.

To request the vote by mail, you can do so by filling out a form at any post office or online at their website without having to come in person. In the latter case, you must have a digital certificate or an electronic DNI and a self-signature to be able to authenticate and complete the request.

If you are a Spanish citizen registered in a municipality of the Community of Madrid and you live outside Spain or are passing through abroad, you can also exercise the right to vote by applying until April 5 .

The first step is to make sure that you are registered as a non-resident, if you are temporarily abroad, or registered with the consulate, in the case of your residence abroad. After you have completed the application to vote and received the election documentation at your address, you can vote as follows:

– If you are temporarily abroad: vote by mail at the corresponding polling station in Spain.

– If you live abroad: vote by post at the consular office or vote in the ballot box provided at the consular office.

In this link, you can consult all the relevant information regarding out-of-country voting.