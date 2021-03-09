How can companies raise awareness of the importance of a healthy corporate balance sheet?

Gympass will launch a webinar titled “ How to Promote Equality and Generate Value from Human Resources ”, in which various topics will be addressed in relation to the inclusion and importance of women in the labor market.

Men and women should all be equal in the workplace, without distinctions in terms of jobs, wages, working conditions, percentages of individuals … but unfortunately this is not the case in all businesses.

The roundtable will be fully integrated by women and moderated by María Briones, Senior Director of Marketing Strategy and Performance at Gympass, and will serve to share the views of different women on how they promote equality in their businesses.

The roundtable will be fully integrated by women and moderated by María Briones, Senior Director of Marketing Strategy and Performance at Gympass, and will serve to share the views of different women on how they promote equality in their businesses. respective.

Who will be attending the webinar?

The presentations will be provided by:

Mirian Izquierdo – President of Woman Forward

Susana Sanchiz – Promociona project manager, CEOE

Ana Cabello – Director of Compensation and Benefits and Labor Relations at Altran

Raquel Pérez – Director of Human Resources at Sopra Steria

Lina Robles – Founding Partner of WomenCEO

We remind you that the date of the event is Wednesday March 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you are interested, you can register via this link.

