How can we close the gender pay gap?

Fundacin Mujeres considers it essential to make visible the inequalities and gender gaps that occur in the labor market between men and women and launches the #IgualdadsalarialFM campaign, which among its objectives aims to:

Make the pay inequalities between men and women visible. Promote the European Pillar of Social Rights and other European policies which contribute to reducing the gaps between women and men in the European Union. Demonstrate the economic and social benefits of reducing the gap between women and men.

In honor of Equal Pay Day, Fundacin Mujeres answers some of the key questions regarding equality.

Q. Why do we need to close the gender pay gap?

A. Because it is a right (equal pay between women and men is the manifestation of respect for the rights of women workers and the recognition of their work), because it implies more productivity (recognize and value People’s work involves a labor market and with more motivated people and entities that apply equality plans and strategies that promote equal pay improve the productivity and performance of the workforce) because ” it fights against poverty (less income for women has a negative impact that affects your professional life, your retirement and your pensions)

We are all responsible for tackling the wage gap. We are responsible for eliminating gender inequalities between women and men.

Spain

On February 22, Equal Pay Day in Spain, its aim is to raise awareness in Spanish society about the existence of inequality in pay that women and men receive for doing the same job or work of value. equal. According to the INE, currently the most frequent annual salary of women in Spain is 83% of the most frequent salary of men. A 16.2% pay gap between women and men costs women in Spain no longer to receive € 2,986.4 per year.

The gender pay gap manifests itself regardless of the type of working day, hiring or industry. Likewise, the gender pay gap increases with age.

Europe

According to data released by the European Commission, last November, women earned 14% less per hour than men. Which means that for every euro that men earn, women only earn 86 cents. Likewise, women in the EU work two months for free per year compared to men. The member countries with the smallest pay gap are Luxembourg (1.4%), Romania (2.2%) and Italy (3.9%). On the other side of the list with the highest pay gap are Estonia (21.8%), Austria (20.4%), and Germany and the Czech Republic (20 , 1%).

Differences in pay over the course of women’s working lives mean less money in pensions and an increased risk of falling into poverty. The pay gap between women and men in pensions in the EU is 30.1%.

Q. How can we close the gender pay gap?

A. We are not just closing the pay gap with measures that continue to discriminate in pay. We need measures that improve women’s employment and tackle the main problems affecting women in terms of access to employment and career development.

From Fundacin Mujeres we celebrate the new regulation on pay transparency, which, if properly implemented, will give good results in the years to come and we remember that it is very important in times of crisis, to apply specific measures so that women are not those who suffer the worst part of the consequences and those who take the longest to benefit from the recovery. “We call on public institutions and businesses that will benefit from reconstruction funds to address this problem in the initiatives that are financed by these funds and that issues such as women’s access to quality jobs, strategies for facilitating the reconciliation of family and work life, the full career development of women and access to positions of responsibility and in general the awareness and education of the entire population on equality issues, is a part important stimulus projects, ”they say of the Foundation.

“ We also recall that specialized social organizations can make an important contribution to these projects and that it is necessary for the achievement of social objectives to create spaces for collaboration not only between companies and public administrations, but with organizations. the third sector to achieve justice objectives that contribute to economic growth, such as the fight against the wage gap between women and men. “

