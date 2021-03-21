How did Armenia lose the war against Azerbaijan during Sukhoi SU-30? Prime Minister Nicole Pashinian’s Big Disclosure – Why Armenia Didn’t Use Sukhoi Su-30 Against Azerbaijan In Nagorno Karabakh War, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Big Revelation

Strong points:

Armenia agreed – We had SU-30 fighter jets before the Nagorno-Karbakh war. Matyerevan

Armenian Prime Minister Nicole Pashinyan continues to be on the right track after being battered at the hands of Azerbaijan in the Battle of Nagorno-Karbakh. This is the reason why recently a rebel faction of the army raised its voice of revolt against them. PM Pashinian is accused of failing to use the Sukhoi SU-30SM fighter jets purchased from Russia during the war.

Breaking the silence almost four months after the end of the war, Prime Minister Pashinian claimed that the missiles did not get on the fighter plane we bought from Russia. For this reason, these fighters were not used on the battlefield. In fact, Russia has banned the sale of missiles for Su-30SM to other countries.

Russia sold missile-less fighter jets

He said that in May 2020, a few months before the Nagorno-Karbakh war, he purchased Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jets from Russia. We didn’t have time to buy missiles before the war. We are now going to buy fighter jets and missiles. Earlier in November, former Armenian army chief of staff Moves Hakobyan said his fighter jets had no missiles. They could not wage war without weapons.

The war lasted about 2 months

The war that broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karbakh at the end of September 2020 continued until November 10. During this time, hundreds of people and military personnel on both sides were killed. During the war, the two countries accused each other of attacking the civilian population. However, no such claim could be independently confirmed. Now there is peace in Nagorno-Karabakh mediated by Russia.

On what question, war broke out in the two countries

The two countries want to occupy part of the name Nagorno-Karabakh spread over 4400 square kilometers. The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally part of Azerbaijan but is occupied by ethnic factions from Armenia. In 1991, the inhabitants of this region declared themselves independent from Azerbaijan and declared themselves part of Armenia. Azerbaijan completely rejected his action. Thereafter, there are frequent conflicts between the two countries at certain intervals.

What is the history of this struggle

Armenia and Azerbaijan were liberated between 1918 and 1921. Even at the time of independence, the two countries had no special friendship due to the border dispute. After the end of World War I, a third of these two countries separated the Transcaucasian Federation. Which is now known as Georgia. These three countries joined the Soviet Union in 1922. During this time, the great Russian leader Joseph Stalin gave part of Azerbaijan (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. This part was traditionally under the occupation of Azerbaijan, but the people who lived there were of Armenian origin.

Why did war break out in Armenia and Azerbaijan? Find out why Kashmir is compared

Tension in both countries since 1991

Azerbaijan and Armenia also became independent when the Soviet Union disintegrated in 1991. But the people of Nagorno-Karabakh joined Armenia this year by declaring themselves independent from Azerbaijan. After that, there were situations of war between the two countries. People believe that Joseph Stalin entrusted Nagorno-Karabakh with the task of appeasing Armenia.