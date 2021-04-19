How do companies like Adecco, Repsol, Deloitte or ISDI manage talent? Find!

Find out in the webinar “Corporate communication, from a long forgotten element to a key element today” on Thursday April 22 from 11h to 12h

The pandemic has prompted companies to implement a 360 ° transformation plan in several areas. And if there is one department that has been strongly promoted, it is communication, which has become a key factor for everyone, from a personal, social and professional point of view. And it is that, on the part of companies, they had to resort to internal communication to announce the essential measures and protocols to fight against the coronavirus, as well as to communicate new routines and external communication, when publishing their new. RCSC strategies, results and actions. A communication which, correctly targeted, made it possible to humanize the team and its leaders, by maintaining this emotional and work bond despite the social distance and teleworking. A key measure for attracting and retaining talent within the companies themselves.

Would you like to know how they handled internal and external communication in leading companies like Adecco, Deloitte, ISDI or Repsol?

In it, experts of the stature of Luis Perdiguero, press officer of the Adecco Group; Carlos Venegas, Senior Director of Internal Communications at Repsol; María Galdo, communications manager at ISDI; Luis López, director of the Talent area at Deloitte Spain; and Alberto Berrocal, PR & Digital Director General of Coonic, will discuss the importance of internal communication within companies and provide the keys to effective communication with concrete examples applied to their companies. All this in a debate moderated by Adrián González, editor-in-chief of RRHHDigital.

