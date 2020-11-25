How do HR managers manage the digitization of people management?

Discover the speakers of the webinar ‘The digitization of human resources in the face of the new business reality’

Digitization, artificial intelligence, virtual, remote, telecommuting … all these concepts are very familiar to us, right? It is not for less. Well, in the times we live in, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and immersed in large-scale digital and cultural transformation, words that we are making up on a daily basis have become. And these are words that have also fully entered the HR sector to help those responsible to optimize their management of human resources. And is digital transformation already a reality in the human resources sector.

For all this, Cobee, ADP and RRHHDigital are organizing the webinar “ The digitization of human resources facing the new business reality ” next Thursday, November 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. In this document, we will have the presence of great experts from the HR sector who will tell us how they experience this digitalization of human resources and how technology affects their work within companies. We will know their profiles:

Nacho Travesí, Vice President of Sales at Cobee

Itxaso Larrañaga, Director of People and CSR at SEUR

María Sánchez, People, Quality and CSR Director at IFEMA

All this in a debate moderated by Ana Toro, editor-in-chief of RRHHDigital.

HRDigital