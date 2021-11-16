How do I know if I have an irritable bowel and how can I improve it?

The mean prevalence of this disorder is 4.2% in Spain. Pixabay

“I think I have irritable bowel”, “I have been told that I have irritable bowel”, “today you have not come to work for irritable bowel”, and similar expressions are very common in a broad sector of the population affected by this problem, in one way or another.

In a very recent study It has been estimated that, in our country, the average prevalence is 4.2%, that is to say, that almost two million compatriots have, or have, an irritable bowel, whether they know it or not and whether or not they receive any treatment for it. And this prevalence is nothing compared to that of Mexico City, for example, where at some point it has reached more than a third of the population.

Women and young people, less than 50 suffer from it more frequently, as well as those who have fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, anxiety, depression or stress, with which it is associated.

But really, what is “irritable bowel”? The first thing to know is that the proper term is “irritable bowel syndrome” (IBS), because the disorder is not limited to the colon, but affects the small intestine as well. It is a functional disorder, that is, in which intestinal function is altered, without detecting any (organic) disease itself, such as colitis, polyps or colon cancer.

Although the definitive diagnosis must be established by the doctor, who will advise us on a series of hygienic-dietary measures to follow and the most appropriate treatment for each case, We can know, with a high degree of probability, if we have an IBS, or not, attending to a series of criteria that are specified in simple and easy-to-answer questions, together with a series of conditions.

These criteria for making the diagnosis, called Rome (in its IV edition) are: having abdominal pain (it is the essential symptom, condition sine qua non to have irritable bowel), which must be chronic, recurrent and intermittent and appear at least one day at the week, and the pain must be related with defecation and be associated with a change in the frequency and / or shape of the stool. These symptoms must be chronic, have had them for at least six months and be present for the last three months.

When diarrhea appears , This is usually characterized by loose, frequent stools and of small or moderate volume. Bowel movements usually occur during waking hours, most often in the morning or after meals. Most bowel movements are preceded by lower abdominal pain, urgency, and a sensation of incomplete evacuation.

Abdominal distention is not a fundamental symptom, but a common one. Patients often express it as they “swell.”

All of this is valid for more or less young people and without any red flag, such as: anemia, involuntary weight loss, expulsion of blood in the stool, have a history of colon cancer, notice a lump in the abdomen, or symptoms have begun beyond the 50 years. In such situations, it is advisable to go to our Primary Care doctor or the gastroenterologist, so that the pertinent studies and tests are carried out in order to rule out any organic disease.

Thinking about all this, to facilitate the diagnosis of IBS, mainly for doctors, but also for interested patients, a kind of medical calculator has been developed available online and created by Dr. Douglas Drossman , a world authority on everything related to IBS, in order to guide and help in these cases. But, as has already been said, the last word in the diagnosis belongs to the doctor.

Within the IBS there are different variants, or subtypes, depending on the predominant pattern adopted by the stool, be it diarrhea or constipation. Thus, there is a subtype in which constipation predominates (IBS-C), another predominantly diarrhea (IBS-D) and a third in which there is a mixed or alternating diarrhea / constipation bowel habit (IBS-M).

This classification guides the doctor to give recommendations and advise the most appropriate treatment for each patient. However, there are a number of general recommendations that these patients can follow, before and after seeing their doctor.

When the symptoms are mild and intermittent, and do not deteriorate the quality of life, it is recommended to modify the lifestyle and make some changes in the diet. In patients with moderate symptoms who do not respond to initial treatment, and in those with more severe symptoms that deteriorate their quality of life, the use of certain medications is desirable.

Regular physical exercise, sleeping an adequate number of hours and meditation, mindfulness type, and some type of psychotherapy are highly recommended.

For those with IBS, it may be beneficial to reduce the consumption of certain highly fermentable and poorly absorbed carbohydrates from the diet, called FODMAPs (Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides). And Polyols), always with the supervision of a dietician to avoid nutritional deficiencies.

On the other hand, in case of IBS with diarrhea associated with lactose consumption, a very frequent occurrence in our setting (in Spain, between 19% and 28% of the population has lactose intolerance), its exclusion from the diet for 4-8 weeks and subsequent reintroduction to levels that do not produce symptoms is recommended.

In cases of diarrhea, the exclusion of gluten (particularly wheat-based products) can also be evaluated completely and temporarily, controlled by a professional, for its subsequent gradual reintroduction, in order to be able to rule out a possible gluten sensitivity, other than celiac disease, which could worsen some symptoms of IBS.

Abdominal pain can improve with the oil of Mentha piperita , the extract of aloe vera and the infusions of Matricaria chamomilla (chamomile), for its effect on reducing intestinal spasms.

Juan J. Sebastián Sunday is head of Servi cio of the Digestive System Service at the Royo Villanova Hospital (Zaragoza) and Associate Professor of the Department of Medicine, Psychiatry and Dermatology of the University of Zaragoza.

