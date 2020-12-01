How do we get over a layoff?

In the aftermath of the coronavirus epidemic, workforce reductions increased as companies struggled to cope with the economic shock. It is a decision that many companies have made throughout this year and an experience that many professionals will have to continue to live in the months to come.

You might think your chances of finding a job are slim, but being laid off could mean a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to find a new career challenge, re-evaluate your career, or even consider a change in your career path. There are a large number of possibilities and benefits, which can only be assessed when these circumstances outside the comfort zone occur.

Below, Robert Walters, the search and selection consultancy for middle managers and executives globally, offers you 8 steps that will help you grow and continue to grow professionally after a layoff. In conclusion, to get your career back on track:

1. Refocus your thinking

Getting fired can trigger intense emotions that lead to rushed actions that you might regret later. Maintaining a calm, methodical, and logical attitude will help you focus and move forward in a proactive manner. Layoffs are a business decision, so it’s essential that you don’t take them personally. In these increasingly uncertain times, restructuring a business can be crucial to its survival. Therefore, don’t think that the decision to let go is a reflection of your ability or what you have contributed to the job. This is simply a business decision and you should understand that accepting it will help you move forward more efficiently.

2. Be organized

As soon as you realize the layoff is imminent, start organizing to advance your career. You should contact your manager and ask for references that you can share with your future employers. Also, be sure to get your payroll and employment documents. These documents can be much more difficult to obtain once you have left the company.

3. Give yourself time

One of the most important things to remember is not to panic, as it could lead to the wrong decision for you and your career. Your gut reaction will be to think that you need to find something new … tomorrow, but pulling usually gives you time and money while you plan your next step. Take it!

4. Reassess yourself

A layoff is a very difficult situation to deal with, but it can also be an opportunity to make positive changes. Take the time to reassess your career. Balancing your work and personal life can help you identify what you want to get out of your next role and your business. For example, you may need more flexibility than your previous job. Plus, the time and money offered by the leave can give you the push to make the bold changes you’ve been dreaming of, like making a career change or going back to school / training full time. “Despite the stress and anxiety of being fired, it is essential that you take the positives and find ways to make your new situation work for you,” advises Marco Laveda, Managing Director Iberia of the Robert Walters Group.

5. Stay connected

One of the fears many people share about being fired is losing touch with their colleagues, businesses, and professionals in their industry, but it doesn’t have to happen. These days, there are a variety of ways to communicate with the people around you. Your acquaintances can introduce you to new contacts, but find your own, use your social networks to always stay active.

6. Update your CV

Once you’ve decided on the next step for you, invest your energy in updating your resume and social media profile. Your recent experiences and knowledge could be the most valuable, not to mention highlighting your key skills and career path. Don’t be evasive about your work situation either: when it comes to your dismissal, it’s always best to be upfront and honest with hiring managers.

7. Contact recruiters

Returning to the workforce can be daunting, especially in these uncertain times, but contacting a recruiter can make your job search process much more manageable. A recruiter will not only advise you on your CV and interview technique, but will also provide you with valuable information about the current job market. In addition, they could give you visibility and access to positions not offered publicly.

8. Be open-minded and be positive in your approach.

When it comes to looking for a job, it’s important to remember that the position you want might not be offered right away, so try to be flexible in your expectations. On the other hand, your research might present you with roles that you had not considered before. Keep an open mind and evaluate every opportunity. “When it comes to job interviews, convey a positive attitude and motivation, focus on what you can bring to the role, position and mission of the hiring company, and try not to get bogged down by being fired from your old job, ”he says. Laveda.

HRDigital