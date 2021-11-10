how-do-you-transform-bottles-into-t-shirts?

# SomosFuturo is a project to inspire young people and make them protagonists of the future. We want to boost your talent and awaken your passion for scientific knowledge. They are the engine to conquer tomorrow.

This web series is an exciting journey in 32 video-stages starring great popularizers of science in Spain. In this episode, the twentieth of the series, the chemist and Materials Science researcher Deborah García Bello gives an account of what is known as circular economy , a concept that goes a long way beyond the traditional idea of ​​recycling and which is based on the potential of some waste to, through mechanical or chemical processes, become again precious resources. And it is that it is not only that some plastic containers can give rise to new ones almost infinitely, which is already a huge advance; is that, for example, clothes can already be made with fibers coming from the bottles of water or soda that we drink every day or carbon fiber can be extracted from lignin, a waste from the paper industry, discarded because it causes a folio ends yellowing. In this way, garbage destined to fill containers or landfills is a source of invaluable raw materials. Do you want to find out how? What future can research in this field hold? All this and much more in the video.