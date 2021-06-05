how do you wash your laundry yourself? – ScoopCube

What are you going to do this weekend? Perhaps you will reconnect with a restaurant terrace? It would be a great idea, but let’s face it, weekends often rhyme with chores! When we work all week, when we spend hours on public transport, the weekend is often time for … housework.

And those who say housework often say a mountain of laundry to do. As long as teenagers change their outfit twice a day, the mountain can quickly become Everest! What if you’d rather do your own laundry instead of emptying your dry laundry canister down the drain! It is simple and, above all, economical and ecological. Here are four basic do-it-yourself wash recipes!

Wooden ash eye

This winter, you used your wood-burning stove and saved the ashes to turn it into a soil fertilizer! It is a good idea ! But did you know that you can also take a few grams to do laundry! Warning, this is not about barbecue ash, which is often impregnated with fat!

150 grams of wood ash 1 liter of water citrus peel of lemon or essential oils.

Just sift the ashes, then pour hot water over them. Add the peel or the essential oil and leave to macerate for 24 hours … Filter until the deposits are removed and use like a classic washing powder …

Wood ash lye. Photo credit: Shutterstock / glebchik

Ivy, a natural detergent!

This ivy covering houses, stone walls or your fence has magical powers! Its leaves naturally contain saponins, which are detergent surfactants! And ivy is everywhere and free! While walking, pick fresh ivy leaves and go to the following recipe:

50 fresh ivy leaves 1 liter of water ivy, a natural detergent! Photo credit: Shutterstock / Marinodenisenko

With gloves on, since ivy is irritating to the most sensitive skin, crumple the leaves in a large saucepan. Add the liter of water and bring to the boil and cook over low heat for 15 minutes under a lid. Let it steep for at least 12 hours, filter and wash the laundry. Ivy is irritating, if your skin is sensitive, test it first.

Liquid black soap

If you don’t mind the smell of black soap, you can wash it off. This soap can clean everything in the house, including laundry. To make the recipe you will need:

A glass of black liquid soap Half a glass of baking soda And a quarter glass of soda crystals Three glasses of water 5 drops of essential oil of your choice Turn African black soap into liquid black soap. Image Credit: Shutterstock / iceman007

Boil the water, pour in the soap while mixing, then add the baking soda and finally the crystals and essential oil. The preparation can be used once it has cooled down.

Marseille soap

It is the ally of everyone who wants to switch to zero waste and homemade products. Be careful, if you are allergic to pure glitter like us, you have to resort to a different component! The recipe for soap with Marseille soap is as follows:

50 grams of brown or green organic Marseille soap and olive oil One tablespoon of baking powder One liter of water 5 drops of essential oil of your choice Marseille soap. Photo credit: Shutterstock / Luca Montevecchi

Heat your water in a saucepan and add the soap shavings. Mix until completely dissolved, let stand, then add the baking soda and essential oil. As soon as the preparation is cold, it can be used.