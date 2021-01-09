LETTER SIZE

How does a business change if it has a transport agency

Having a professional supplier is essential to meet customer needs, regardless of the size of the business.

BY RRHHDigital, 12:15 – 09 January 2021



A transport agency has both its own means to carry out collections and companies of all goods as well as facilities with sufficient capacity to act as a transit warehouse. For a company to reach this denomination, an OT qualification is necessary which is granted by each Autonomous Community and which guarantees compliance with a series of requirements, as well as having current payments with social security and the Treasury, not have any debts with the Minister of Transport. and have financial capacity.

At Top Courier, they have been a transport agency since 1992 and have the title of transporter thus committing to respect the deadlines set with the best quality of service and price. They are convinced that all companies must have a professional transport provider who guarantees them the best service in terms of logistics and transport.

Transport agencies are essential for storing and distributing products. Therefore, before choosing a supplier, you should invest the time to find the one that best suits your business and your needs.

What benefits does this bring to a business?

The number of people shopping online has grown exponentially thanks to advancements in connectivity and technology and as a result people are getting used to receiving their packages by mail. It is very common for companies to use external providers for their logistics needs as they save a lot of money and time.

For a business to function properly, it is very important to have a transport agency that has:

Experience. It is necessary for the company to have a vast experience because it offers guarantee and security. At Top Courier, they have over 28 years of experience in the industry. Quality of service. Concerning the care of the goods and the deadlines for the satisfaction of both parties. Adaptability. Top Courier adapts perfectly to customer needs and, although they have fixed rates, they adapt to the model of each business. Commitment. Having a logistics provider committed to your work is essential to providing good customer service. For this reason, Top Courier is always 100% involved. Security. Insurance during shipments is something that must be taken into account to guarantee their receipt.

At Top Courier they have a large fleet of vehicles, including self-loading cranes and crane trucks, to be able to perform any type of transport and also store and transport heavy and fragile goods, a good option if you are looking for a reliable supplier.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT