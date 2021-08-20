How does renting reduce the carbon footprint?

Idoneo.com, Spain’s largest rental marketplace, is launching an initiative to promote the protection of the planet and tackle the carbon footprint of CO2 produced by its customers’ rental vehicles. In this way, a sustainability action is taken which aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and promote sustainable mobility.

Thanks to this campaign, Idoneo.com hopes to reach 30,000 trees planted by the end of the year, which is equivalent to more than 29 hectares of forest (around 40 football fields) and thus offset 14,592 tonnes of CO2. Depending on the type of car rented and the rental time, the company is responsible for planting the proportional number of trees that compensate for the ecological footprint of the vehicle.

“We intend to bring the mobility of tomorrow to the present. With this initiative, we are able to equate the effect of our current mobility with the one that we will achieve in the future when electric vehicles predominate in our streets, “says Eduardo Clavijo, CEO of Idoneo.com

Building the mobility of tomorrow

In addition, this action supports the environmental organization Tree-Nation, which aims to fight climate change and protect biodiversity by helping to restore forests, create jobs, support local communities and protect ecosystems.

Currently, the entity has managed 90 reforestation projects in collaboration with more than 6,000 companies and more than 250,000 users, planting nearly 9 million trees worldwide.

Idoneo.com bears the cost of the plantation, and customers will be able to follow the initiative on the Tree-Nation website through the Appropriate Forest.

“From Idoneo.com, we reaffirm our long-term commitment to actively participate in building the mobility of tomorrow, which is more sustainable and respectful of the environment. In this way, we work to reduce and offset our CO2 emissions and that our customers feel in part, ”explains the CEO of Idoneo.com.

