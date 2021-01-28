How does teleworking affect the physical and mental health of employees?

While many workers appreciated being able to set up the office at their homes due to the health demands the pandemic has caused, not everything about working from home is so idyllic.

And it is that in a study presented by specialists in ergonomics and occupational health of Fellowes, based on office personnel who had to develop their work for at least 4 months because of the coronavirus, shows that teleworking affects physical health , mental health and that, moreover, workers feel little taken care of by their company.

In this sense, 55% of Spaniards believe that their companies did not help them create a healthy telecommuting space when the pandemic started. And only 45% were asked to complete a home work risk assessment. In addition, 43% had to pay out of pocket for ergonomic accessories to avoid the ailments of sedentary work, almost all of them on online shopping platforms.

Thus, the perception that they have of concern for health and physical well-being towards the worker by their companies is zero for 30% and just for another 20%. The other half think they care about them in a positive way. These data explain why the majority of Spanish respondents believe their well-being lags behind when compared to companies in terms of productivity, results or teamwork.

According to this study published by Fellowes, the top ailments teleworkers experienced the most were eye strain (53%), headaches (49%) and back pain (48%), while in the psychosocial aspect 37% feel alone or isolated. under these circumstances and 52% also admit to feeling stressed and anxious because of the need to always be “connected” lest their work be recognized due to the lack of face to face supervision.

Javier Cantera, doctor of psychology, president of the People and Business Foundation and president of Auren Consultores, endorses the data of the study and states that “the feeling of loneliness and the lack of interaction with others are real and are the ‘one of the effects that teleworks in more workers than we realize. Stress and anxiety too, as the lack of supervision creates a level of self-demand that invites you to always be connected and productive in order to get a positive assessment that before it was obtained under physical contact and timely supervision, which does not happen with telecommuting. “

Finally, something that reflects the feeling of the Spanish worker that teleworking needs more attention is that 82% of respondents believe that it should have been previously by the government, as well as the measures related to health and safety at work. They also believe that, according to the law, the provision of ergonomic products to the worker should be detailed as far as possible to perform his work in a healthy manner.

