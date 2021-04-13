LETTER SIZE

How does the workspace influence the professional development of professionals?

Security, flexibility, communication … Five keys for which coworking will remain a growing trend

April 13, 2021



The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the development and deployment of flexible spaces. Given the economic scenario and the current pace of work for professionals, flexible offices are an opportunity for small and medium-sized businesses in uncertain times like the present one. Without a doubt, the way of working, as we have known it until now, will evolve and will require new spaces and solutions.

Restrictions on mobility and teleworking have enhanced the office’s value as a meeting point, in terms of productivity, creativity and family reconciliation. The current situation has made the physical / telematics model a solution for the present and the future. According to the latest surveys, more than 70% of employees and managers want to return to their workspaces and the outlook indicates a growth of more than 21% in the supply of flexible spaces in 2021 and, JLL says that by 2030 the figure reach 30%.

Therefore, taking into account the current situation and taking into account that employee demand now includes shorter trips to the workplace and less dense spaces that prioritize the health and well-being of the worker. The combination of traditional and flexible spaces will play a fundamental role.

From First Workplaces, five factors have been identified that will drive demand for coworking spaces:

Security against COVID-19. Currently, companies must put all the necessary means to guarantee the safety of workers: constant cleaning and sanitation, registration of users and visitors, temperature measurement, measurement of safety distances and redistribution of spaces, signage, adaptation of air conditioning, traceability, distribution of hydroalcoholic gel … Many small and medium-sized companies are not able to control all these aspects. Renting a coworking space makes everything easier, since those in charge of the spaces take care of the protocol and ensure that it is respected. Decentralization of offices. Many companies will keep a reference office, but will have several satellite offices for their employees, for example to avoid having to use public transport and, of course, also to be more efficient, more productive and to reconcile better. . It offers employees and entrepreneurs the possibility of managing their work in a more efficient and autonomous manner which promotes conciliation, helps the integration of new members, facilitates the retention of talent available to the company and strengthens the bond between the employee. and the business. . Facilitates team communication and learning. Written communication takes more work than verbal and spontaneous communication. With face-to-face work, conversations are clearer and more direct and communication between team members is strengthened, synergies are traced, unlike teleworking, which involves extra effort. The “isolation” of telework can cause anxiety or, conversely, apathy. Coworking spaces that promote interaction between their users and have the conditions, resources and comfort to work, help improve emotional health and facilitate concentration. Coworking-oriented offices are designed to promote employee productivity through the environment, light, furniture, technical resources, connection, meeting rooms and leisure spaces. An all-inclusive in the office sector.

