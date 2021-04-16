World Entrepreneurship Day: How has the business model changed with the pandemic?

Today, April 16, is World Entrepreneurship Day, a date that aims to empower the spirit of generating an idea, developing it and making it happen to change the world.

The health crisis that Spain is going through in particular and the world in general has changed the network of companies, from SMEs to multinationals, including startups and freelancers.

One of the most obvious revolutions in the labor conglomerate is the dynamic of digitization, thanks initially to the emergence of teleworking and which ended up benefiting all sectors of society, education, consumption, leisure or health.

At the same time, the pandemic has reinforced the so-called soft skills, skills that allow the employee and therefore the brand to grow in such a complicated context. In addition to the ability to adapt or work in a team, management is increasingly valued in the face of uncertainty, innovation and the talent to manage objective-oriented projects.

In this sense, the current situation has also highlighted the importance for any type of business of flexible workspaces. A model that will continue to develop, as shown by the Global Coworking Growth Study 2020, since it is expected that by 2024 there will be 40,000 coworkings in the world.

Perfect for the hybrid model

Little by little, Spanish companies are implementing the hybrid model, that is to say mixing telework and face to face. As a result, flexible spaces are gaining more and more weight compared to traditional offices, mainly because it makes it easier for brands to choose when and how they want their employees to come to their workplace.

Thus, coworkings make it possible to personalize and make office rental contracts more flexible without a long-term commitment, also including the costs of furniture or supplies, in addition to providing access to spaces such as meeting rooms and rest areas, always at the necessary distance dictated by sanitary measures.

This has prompted multinationals to rely more and more on this type of space, as is the case with Lexington, leader in the flexible workspace sector in Spain. In this way, some companies transfer part or all of their workforce in order to promote innovation, retain talent and create synergies between workers thanks to the atmosphere that emerges from this environment.

According to David Vega, CEO of Lexington, “Entrepreneurship is not an exclusive domain for startups, SMEs or the self-employed, but also for large companies that continually launch new projects. In this way, coworkings become for any business profile a scenario of inspiration and flexibility that facilitates the conduct of commercial initiatives from a controlled environment in terms of costs, adaptable to growth and with guarantees for the well-being of the work teams. .

