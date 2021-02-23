How has the pandemic affected business management? What business trends prevail after one year of COVID-19?

In less than a month, it will be a year since the declaration of a state of alert in Spain due to the coronavirus: how did business management transform last year? What changes have come to stay?

BY RRHHDigital, 02:00 – 23 February 2021



In a few days, it will be a year since the outbreak of the health crisis in Spain caused by the coronavirus. If the first case was detected on January 31 in the Canary Islands, it was not until March with the declaration of the state of alert that the crisis became palpable and hit all levels of society. At company level, a profound transformation has been experienced which has led many companies to launch into teleworking, to adapt their strategies, to modify their business ideas or, in the worst case, to carry out ERTES or even to to close. Grupo SPEC, a Spanish technology company specializing in time and access control solutions, leader in Spain, Portugal and Latin America, analyzes the main changes in business management over the past year.

Reinvention

The crisis has hit many businesses hard. For many of them, the solution is to reinvent themselves. Redirecting your business and adapting to current needs has been your “lifeline”. At this point, there are sectors like the hospitality industry, which have seen their permanence in delivery, or companies in the textile sector that have reoriented their manufacturing and produced protective materials such as masks. For example, at Grupo SPEC, new products have been launched to adapt to the new situation. This is the case with the facial recognition reader. Thanks to this new solution, companies can adapt to new circumstances and thus avoid contacts in access control and schedules.

Setting up teleworking

Without a doubt, one of the main transformations brought about by the health crisis has been the introduction of teleworking. In many companies this had never happened and in others only in a specific way. This highlighted a lack of up-to-date technology in several companies, which they had to remedy with forced marches. At this point, one problem they encountered was the lack of a time control system for these teleworkers, or the relaxation in this regard when it is an obligation included in the Time Control Act. time. Grupo SPEC has adapted to all this new situation by developing new functionalities focused on companies where their employees telework.

Digitization

One of the things that has been put on the table the most after a year of pandemic is digitization. In fact, according to published data, 80% of companies have accelerated it because of Covid-19. Companies that have adopted robust and adaptable technology have survived the best. In this context, the automation of tasks has been reinforced, especially in repetitive and administrative tasks. All this implies, on the other hand, a strengthening of IT security.

In short, the health crisis has resulted in an acceleration of the digital transformation of companies, as well as a definition of a business model based on liquid labor. The pandemic has left liquid organizations behind, with greater work flexibility and a commitment to measuring performance by objectives.

