How has the pandemic affected the well-being and productivity of employees?

Holistic Health: How Has the Pandemic Affected Employee Well-Being and Productivity?

The pandemic has had a direct impact on people’s lives, affecting all areas of their daily lives: physical and mental health, work, family and social context, personal finances, etc. Aware of how this continuous change can affect the well-being of the population, Cigna has adapted its offer of healthcare solutions throughout Europe to the new expectations and current needs of its customers and ensured from a holistic approach : Whole Health.

The aim of the company with this new approach is to adapt its services to the new environment, providing a wide range of tools, resources and services that cover all the pillars that influence the holistic health (Whole Health) of the population: health at work, family, home, support network, financial health and access to health care.

Whole Health is a new way of understanding healthcare and the concept of health, taking into account all of the areas that make up daily life and that affect the way we feel, act and perceive around us. It is no longer enough to think in terms of body and mind or health and disease. There is now a need to have a broader perspective that addresses the changes and consequences that the pandemic is producing at all levels.

Thus, on the basis of this new approach, Cigna will try to respond in a concrete way to the needs of its customers and insured in the current and future context, helping them to take charge of their holistic health and to face current demands through measured services such as telemedicine. , online well-being platform, clinical case management, health and well-being telephone coaching, psychological counseling, quality health care, travel assistance coverage and chronic pathology follow-up, among others.

“Our lives are complex, as are our health and well-being. Therefore, it is time to take a broader view of what surrounds us and realize that what previously worked to keep us healthy, now, with the arrival of the new normal, is no longer enough. Whole Health is a new way of understanding health care that allows us to focus on the fundamental aspects that are part of people’s daily lives, beyond what is related to their physical health. Our vision is focused on understanding and supporting all those who trust Cigna to help them achieve optimal health in all areas of their lives. The culture of well-being has become a broader strategic concept that must be present in all well-being at work programs, and it is essential that our proposition also evolves to connect with new customer needs ”, explains Arjan Toor. , CEO of Cigna Europe.

The holistic health approach: why is it more important than ever in business?

This new approach was developed by the healthcare company following the “COVID-19 Global Impact” study. With this analysis, still ongoing, Cigna has been able to verify throughout these months how the pandemic has gradually impacted the well-being of the population, radically modifying the different interconnected areas that are part of their world: mental health, physical health. . , family situation, work environment or financial context.

Since the start of the health crisis, the company has carried out five waves of surveys: April, June, August, October and December. During the latter, data as interesting as 51% of Spaniards were able to enjoy more free time thanks to COVID-19 or that 53% consider that the pandemic has had an impact on their productivity at work. Similarly, the study also underlines that Spanish employees seek greater support from their companies: understanding their personal situation (58%), mental health support (55%), financial assistance to pay for health tests. COVID-19 screening (55%), flexible hours and workspace (50%), improved health coverage (50%) or tools and resources to stay healthy and physically active (49%).

These data reflect the need for companies to gain a broader view of the Whole Health of their workforce, understanding that the lives of their employees are complex, full of concerns and responsibilities, and that your health and well-being depend on many constantly changing factors.

Personal health, family well-being, financial concerns, work-life balance as well as access to medical care are all elements that influence the well-being of employees and therefore , their ability to work efficiently. For this reason, by offering them a comprehensive wellness program that includes everything, helping them to feel supported in all ways, helping them to develop a strong capacity for resilience that allows them to face current challenges and future.

HRDigital