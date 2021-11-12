how-is-cold-related-to-colds-and-flu?

At first it was thought that it was only the cold, but there are several studies that indicate that low temperatures by themselves can also make viruses more resistant. The common cold or cold is caused by different types of viruses: rhinovirus, adenovirus and even by some types of coronavirus (different from SARS-COV-2 that causes covid) and the flu due to the influenza virus. What happens with low temperatures is that the mucosa of the nose dries, becomes more fragile and that is why it works worse as a barrier to the entry of these viruses.

On the other hand, as you I said at the beginning, viruses have a lipid coating that becomes more resistant with the cold. And in addition, hypothermia by itself, that is, the decrease in body temperature also partially reduces the proper functioning of the immune system. The protein that predominates in the mucosa is immunoglobulin A, if the virus is more resistant, if the nose becomes more fragile, then immunoglobulin A works worse. And if we add to that that the immune system itself loses some of its effectiveness, we have a situation that, indeed, causes an increase in colds, in autumn, and flu, in winter.

To everything This must be added that when temperatures drop we spend more time in closed spaces with other people and that always favors the circulation of these viruses that spread by air from person to person. This is the same for common colds and for the flu, but the flu comes later: in January or February, although some years it comes before the end of December.

It is not really the cold that It affects directly, but the low temperatures cause a series of situations that are the ones that cause the viruses that are transmitted through the respiratory route to affect us more.

If this year we continue to use the masks indoors, it is very likely there will not be a major wave of colds and flu. But as long as we are careful, that we use the mask correctly, that we wash our hands and continue with the rest of the hygiene measures adopted to stop the COVID epidemic – 19. And, since they are transmitted in the same way, these measures also serve as a barrier for the viruses that cause colds and flu. It does not seem that the incidence is going to be as low as it was last year because we are already without a mask on the street and the capacity that is being allowed is practically 100%. And as much as the air is renewed, we should all wear a mask. The terraces are also another source of contagion because we are very close to each other and we take off our masks to eat and drink and even to talk, and then they splash droplets. In my opinion, we should continue to wear a mask until at least March. If we do this, the flu and colds will continue, but transmission will decrease. It is a way of putting physical barriers to viruses that is very effective and can considerably reduce the amount of common colds and flu.

María Elisa Calle Purón is a specialist in epidemiology, preventive medicine and public health.

Question sent via email by Paula García Pásaro

Coordination and writing: Victoria Bull

We respond is a weekly scientific clinic , sponsored by the Dr. Antoni Esteve Foundation and the program L’Oréal-Unesco ‘For Women in Science’ , which answers readers’ questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, members of AMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists) , who respond to those doubts. Send your questions to nosotrasrespondemos@gmail.com or via Twitter #nosotrasrespondemos.

