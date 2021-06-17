How is logistics employment increasing by the autonomous communities and the provinces?

The logistics sector concentrates nearly 20% of employment in the Community of Madrid, with 179,423 workers affiliated last May.

The first four communities, Madrid, followed by Catalonia (18.7%), Andalusia (14%) and the Valencian Community (9.8%) represent 62% of total employment in the sector, or 576 407 workers. The remaining 38% are distributed with lower percentages, between 13 Autonomous Communities and Ceuta and Melilla, according to the Logistics Forum.

More specifically, this other group of communities reached a total of 358,472 jobs last May, which represents an increase of 10,053 compared to the same period of the previous year, and a relative growth of 2.8%, which is lower than the average for the economy as a whole, 3.5%.

In this perspective, the evolution of employment in the first four autonomous communities conditions the general behavior of the sector. Until May, employment in the aforementioned communities had increased by 20,607 people compared to the same period of the previous year (double that of others), 3.8%, above 3 , 5% obtained for the whole sector throughout Spain.

But the fact is that, moreover, this increase of 3.8% recorded by the first four communities is far from having been homogeneous, with a notable dispersion between them.

Catalonia barely increased employment by 1.9%, the one that did the least, well half of the figure reached by the four. Madrid follow with just 2.7%, also below average. On the contrary, the Valencian Community with an increase of 4.2% is more dynamic than the average (four tenths) and Andalusia is the champion community among the large ones, due to its growth in employment in logistics, with 7.4% compared to the previous year. , more than double the national average.

In Andalusia, looking more closely at the evolution of employment by province, the increases in employment recorded in Almería (10%), Granada (8.2%) and Seville (8.1%) stand out, far from the average across the industry. Cordoba (6.5%) and Málaga (6.1% slightly exceed Cadiz with 5.9% obtaining the lowest result Jaén, 4.4% which is also above average. Andalusia is the first employment region in logistics through May and its strong rise in employment shelters is favorable expectations for the coming months.

In the Valencian Community, next to the relative growth in employment, Alicante and Valencia register very similar rates, respectively 3.9% and 3.2%, Castellón being the province that drives the growth in employment in the region. community, with 10, 2% which is already maintained for two consecutive months.

In Catalonia, the weak growth of the community is due to the results of Tarragona (1%), Barcelona (1.1% and Girona (2.8%), but once again a champion province in job generation in logistics appears, which is Lleida, with 11.5% of the highest rates in Spain.

Among the communities with the lowest relative weight of employment in the sector, notable growths, in any case above average, are observed in Castilla La Mancha, with 8.7% which has been maintained for several months, and with the best results in Toledo. (13.5%), which is the Spanish province with the highest increase in employment in Logistics in May. In Guadalajara, there is significant growth of 9.2%.

In Extremadura, employment increased by 9.6% in May, with similar increases in the two provinces, Badajoz 9.5% and Cáceres, 9.7%, moreover, this community is experiencing similar growth in the employment for a few months, consolidating its activity.

In Galicia, employment increased above the national average, by 6.7% with the strongest growth in Orense (7.8%) and Pontevedra (7.3%).

Also in Murcia, there was a strong increase in employment in Logistics in May, 8.5% which consolidates the advances of the previous months.

On the other hand, the two island communities are the only ones to experience reductions in employment in Logistics in May, the Balearics do so by 8.4% and the Canaries by -2.8%, undoubtedly affected by the paralysis of activities. tourism, although both have recovered from the decline in employment produced in 2020.

The decline in employment observed in Melilla, -16.4%, is the highest of all the national geography and employment in Palencia also decreases, -0.9%, Castilla León being below the national average by only 3.2%.

