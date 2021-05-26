How is the comparison between esports and the professional sports market? – Old Sport Republic

Business News CIC Inside: How does esports compare to the professional sports market? Posted on 05/27/2021 at 01:01 AM Sponsored by CIC After a first season of analysis and reflection on the esports market, CIC Inside returns with its two moderators: Alexandre Ruiz and Bertrand Amar. To resume this column, these two key players on the French scene look back on developing competitive video games. At what level is the esports industry today? How does it compare to the professional sports market? Two burning questions this first capsule of the second season of CIC Inside addresses. Alexandre Ruiz and Bertrand Amar, using statistics from the French League of Legends in particular, explain that it is now absolutely relevant to compare the numbers of competitive and professional sports. With a ten-fold audience between 2019 and 2021, the LFL is one of the flags of French Esport. In order to bring you together beyond the virtual and share the passion for esports, the CIC has prepared a lot of other content dedicated to esports for you. Find her on his social networks, which you can access below: FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagramYouTube