How Jean-Luc Mélenchon explains his controversial statements – ScoopCube

Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s key remarks relating terrorism to the presidential election aroused the indignation of many politicians. From Sunday evening the leader of rebellious France wanted to explain it.

Did Jean-Luc Mélenchon understand what he said shortly after France Inter aired? In any case, the leader of rebellious France has amply clarified his statements on his social networks. First on his Facebook page with a post titled “From a disturbing buzz. Post Truth in Action. “

On Facebook and Twitter

“I see the harassment I’ve faced in the past will start again: one word blown up by a couple of influential people and instantly the loop ignites, from twitter to news channels and so on. Here, from an hour-long show […], there are neither work accidents, nor feminicides, nor subsidies for religions, nor Biden, nor anything that stands out: just a good list of one sentence, ”he complains. “Basically, I summarize: when Le Pen recovers the emotions of a crime to do his propaganda, it’s brilliant; If someone warns against this type of manipulation, it is because they are complicit with the murderers. So we come to deny the evidence that killers are waiting for the best time to speak about them. Many who haven’t heard anything on the show stick to the comment that is made of it regardless of what was said. This is the “post-truth” era that I even described here recently, ”he wrote, referring to the full video of his show posted on his Youtube channel.

Le Figaro called to the rescue

In support of his demonstration, Jean-Luc Mélenchon quoted, in particular on his Twitter account, a series of press articles published after the various facts he mentioned in the broadcast: an article from Le Figaro (“The attacks and various facts that upset the presidential campaigns “), another from France Inter (security as a campaign theme:” The problem is the wrong generalization of various facts “) and another from the Parisians (” Cazeneuve accuses Le Pen and Fillon of attacking the Champs-Élysées “). “If you could avoid mixing Le Figaro with your intellectual and moral shipwreck. Thank you, ”replied Alexis Brézet, editor-in-chief of Le Figaro.

That Monday afternoon, Jean-Luc Mélenchon held a press conference, but without going back to his words on Sunday: He intended to denounce the video of the right-wing influencer Papacito, who posted a video on YouTube in which he hit a “left” with a shotgun shoots “mannequin. In response to this” call to murder rebellious voters, “Jean-Luc Mélenchon announced indictment.