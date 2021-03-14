How Lockheed Martin RQ-170 Sentinel was captured by Iran: How Iran captured the US Air Force’s RQ-170 Sentinel drone

Strong points:

The United States initially agreed to the deployment of the Sentinel RQ-170 drone, known as the Kandahar Beast among Taliban militants in Afghanistan.

The US military has for the first time recognized the truth about the deployment of the mysterious drone RQ-170 Sentinel (Lockheed Martin RQ-170 Sentinel). The drone was developed by US weapons maker Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works as a stealth unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The American army in Afghanistan, thanks to the information received from this deadly drone, had planted so many bombs on the Taliban bases that it was dubbed “Beast of Kandahar”. This is the same drone that was captured by Iran in 2011.

America accepted the truth of this drone for the first time

However, the United States had never officially admitted the truth about the presence of this drone. This is the first time that the US Air Force has publicly disclosed the deployment of the RQ-170 Sentinel drone. The 432nd Air Force Wing at Creech Airforce Base in Nevada, United States, revealed the deployment of the mysterious Delta wing-shaped stealth drone earlier this week. In addition, the Commander of Air Combat Command, General Mark Jellie, and Command Chief Sergeant David Wade also provided information on the visit to the crèche air base.

Very little information publicly available

Generally, little information about this Lockheed Martin drone is officially available. This drone, which made its first flight in 2007, was first revealed about 2-3 years ago. The 432nd Wing of the US Air Force deployed to Kreech Air Force Base conducts internal training and other non-combat operations as well as conduct war overseas. Last year, the United States deployed this deadly drone of the 25th Attack Group to Romania. Apart from that, the United States has also deployed MQ-9 Reaper drones to keep tabs on this entire area.

This drone works like an unarmed spy

Little information about Lockheed Martin’s futuristic tailless flying-wing aircraft is public. The RQ attached to his name suggests that he has no weapon attached to him. According to Airforce Technology, this drone, one of the Air Force’s most secret weapons, is built in the shape of a delta wing, with the pointed front end and the tailless aircraft. Due to this design, the radar signature of this drone is very rare.

Iran had captured this American drone

On December 5, 2011, Iran captured the US drone RQ-170 Sentinel near the city of Kashmar, Iran. Iran then claimed that the control of this drone had been hijacked by the team of its American cyber-experts. After which, the safe landing of this drone was carried out. The United States initially rejected this claim, but later then-US President Barack Obama admitted the truth, claiming that one of his drones was shot down by Iran. Iran later also filed a complaint with the United Nations against the United States for violation of its airspace.