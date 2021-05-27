how long do covid antibodies last after infection: antibodies found in corona patients up to 11 months later may achieve lifelong safety: research – covid 19 patients with mild cases still have antibodies 11 months after the infection study suggests

Washington

There is a lot of good news from America for the world suffering from the corona virus. Recent research has shown that antibodies to mild cases of the corona virus persist for about a year after the infection has cleared. Researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine said at the start of the epidemic that antibodies to the corona virus were dying out very quickly, which is misleading.

The researchers said their research suggests that immune cells in the bone marrow are still making antibodies as their levels have dropped in the bloodstream. The results of the research showed that the antibodies neutralizing the virus are still present after 7 to 11 months in patients with corona. The research team also said that this antibody can provide lifelong protection.

“ It is normal for antibodies to decrease after a severe infection ”

Senior research author Dr Ali Illebedi said: “There have been previous reports that the antibodies don’t stop until a few days after infection and mainstream media have taken this to mean that the immunity does not last long. ” But that was a misinterpretation of the data. After a severe infection, it is normal for the antibody level to decrease, but it does not reach zero. The antibody stabilizes.

Professor Ali Illebadi said that in our research, we found that the antibody-forming cells persist for 11 months after the first symptoms in the patient. These cells will stay alive and produce antibodies throughout a person’s life. This is solid proof of the continuity of immunity for a long time. Immune cells that survive for a short time during infection are formed quickly so that antibodies that provide protection at an early stage can enter the body.

“ Safety can last a lifetime in patients with mild infection ”

He said these immune cells are called long-lived plasma cells. It remains in reserve after infection. Prof Ali Ilabedi said most of these plasma cells enter the bone marrow. The research, published in the journal Nature, included 77 people with mild infections. Of these, only 6 people were admitted to hospital. The volunteers donated their blood samples every three months.

Research has found that although the antibody level dropped in the first few months of infection, it did not stop. These antibodies stabilized. Antibodies were detected in these patients even after 11 months. The research team said that people with mild infection with the corona virus can benefit from lifelong protection. It is also possible that people severely infected with the corona virus may have less protection.