How many days should there be a difference between 2 doses of corona vaccine? War broke out in Britain – there was debate in Britain about the 12 week gap between two doses of the kovid 19 vaccine.

London

There is some debate here about the 12 week difference between the two doses of the Kovid-19 vaccine. The UK government’s move aims to give at least the first dose of the vaccine to as many people as possible. In the UK, people in priority groups receive two types of Kovid-19 vaccines. One of these vaccines is from Pfizer-BioNotech and the other from Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Britain goes 12 weeks 21 day difference

It has been suggested that the second dose of both vaccines be given after an interval of a few weeks. The initial advice for a second dose of the vaccine to be given within 21 days has been revised by UK government scientists and suggested a 12 week difference between the two doses. The aim is to give at least one dose of the vaccine to a much larger number of people so that they can obtain somewhat immediate protective coverage against Kovid-19.

This will increase the dose of the vaccine.

The Government’s Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization asserted that unpublished data suggests that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has the same effectiveness even when given a 12-week difference between the two doses. However, US pharmaceutical company Pfizer said it looked at the effectiveness of its vaccine by a difference of 21 days between the two doses, while lengthening this period raises doubts about its effectiveness.

The World Health Organization gave this suggestion

The World Health Organization has suggested a difference of four weeks between the two doses, and it should only be increased to six weeks in exceptional circumstances. Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer of England (CMO), said again on Friday that a much larger number of people could be vaccinated faster than by increasing the difference between the two doses to a maximum of 12 weeks.

The British Medical Association protested

Pro. In a letter to Whitty, the British Medical Association (BMA) said it agreed to the vaccine being given as soon as possible, but called for reviewing the new policy and reducing the duration of the two doses. BMA Board Chairman Dr Chand Nagpal told the BBC there are growing concerns that maintaining the 12-week gap between doses will reduce the vaccine’s effectiveness.

10% of Britons have been vaccinated

At the same time, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “One in 10 adults in England has received their first dose of the vaccine”. These include 71% of people over 80 and two-thirds of those living in nursing homes for the elderly. But by giving everyone the first dose in the first four priority groups by mid-February, we will continue on the path to meeting our goal. ”