How many hours do Spaniards need to learn a language?

A study carried out by the language training consultancy for companies Hexagone concludes that given the low level of languages ​​in Spain, workers would need an average of 900 hours of lessons to reach an acceptable level of languages.

The needs change according to the level of each professional. However, from Hexagon, they point out that 78% of current workers would be at a low or intermediate level while only 12% would reach the high level.

High-level professionals must devote at least 400 hours to perfecting their language level. The average level would require a total of 900 hours while the lowest level would amount to 1,200 hours to be able to defend oneself during a language level test within a company.

Gaëlle Schaefer, Director of Hexagone explains: “The number of hours to be devoted to learning or perfecting a language varies not only according to the level but also to the method used to provide this training. The best system for shortening delays is therefore effective. Language immersion that is only achieved by traveling and living for a long time in a country with the native language you want to learn stands out. Second, face-to-face lessons with a native teacher stand out as an effective slow way is known as “elearning”.

The greater the language immersion, the longer the learning time and above all the greater the continuity, the learning processes will be much shorter.

From Hexagone, they explain that professionals with a high level of English will have an easier time learning new languages. To do this, they divide the hours necessary for learning a new language at a high level into 3 categories:

The most difficult languages

On the other hand, the analysis carried out by the study office in language training shows that there are languages ​​that are easier to learn for Spaniards, such as Italian and Portuguese.

German, despite what it may seem a priori when heard, also emerges as one of the most accessible languages ​​for Spanish in the pronunciation part while it is complicated in grammar.

“For a Spaniard, German is easier to learn as regards its pronunciation because it is similar to Spanish while the grammatical part is very different from Spanish”, explains the director of Hexagone.

At the other extreme, as languages ​​that are more difficult for Spaniards to learn, Arabic and Chinese stand out. The grammatical complexity compared to Spanish or the difficulty in achieving language immersion are the main reasons that make these languages ​​the most complex to learn.

“These are languages ​​that are not spoken on a daily basis, it is complex to measure progress and if Spanish has 27 spellings, Mandarin, for example, has more than 250,000”, explains Gaëlle Schaefer.

Hexagon’s analysis concludes that those who learn several different languages ​​will find it easier to continue learning new languages.

HRDigital