how many oceans are there: how many oceans are there in the world four or five

75% of our land is submerged in water. Four oceans and seven continents are the basis of life. However, according to National Geographic, the oceans are not four but five. According to this, the Southern Ocean near Antarctica is also a separate ocean in itself and should be shared with the Arctic, Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans. According to Alex Tait, a geographer for the National Geographic Society, scientists considered the Southern Ocean to be separate, but an international consensus was never reached, while this part of the world is very special. (UK Ministry of Defense / REUTERS)

Where has he been hiding until now?

According to National Geographic, this ocean lies 60 degrees south of the Antarctic coast and is separated from other countries not by a continent, but by its current. The area it covers is double that of America. The Company generally follows the names of the International Hydrographic Organization, which recognized the Southern Ocean as separate in its 1937 guidelines but excluded it in 1953. Despite this, the US Geographic Names Board uses the name Southern Ocean. since 1999. In February, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration accepted it. (Photo: British Antarctic Survey Reuters)

surrounded by dangers

This step is special in many ways. National Geographic explorer Enrique Sala reported that the Southern Ocean is home to extremely unique and delicate aquatic ecosystems that are home to animals such as whales, penguins and seals. There are thousands of species that only live here and cannot be found anywhere else. Fishing activities in the area have had a great impact. In such a situation, due to the need for protection, it becomes important to recognize it separately. Apart from that, climate change also has an impact. Last month, the world’s largest iceberg broke off Antarctica. A huge iceberg also crashed in February. (Reuters)

When was it made?

A particular Antarctic circumpolar current carries large amounts of water and drives global circulation systems that carry heat to Earth. National Geographic has been preparing maps since 1915 and cartographers have decided based on its current. According to the World Wide Fund, this ocean has become the newest ocean. It was formed 30 million years ago when Antarctica and South America split up. Tate says if people are not separately informed about this ocean, then its needs, importance and dangers will not be understood. (Alexandre Milighini / REUTERS)