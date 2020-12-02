How much do Vigo Christmas lights cost? This is what happens if you compare them with other cities

Posted: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 6:31 AM

This Wednesday, December 2, Vigo will turn on its Christmas lights. It is an event which, despite the pandemic, has remained immutable in the Council’s plans. However, it has undergone another variation, albeit much more daily than the coronavirus: negative weather forecasts led to the act of turning on the lights on Thursday, when expected, to this Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. , as the Vigo Xornal collects.

However, beyond the climatic pitfalls, the lighting of the Galician city retains its fame intact – able to challenge the city of New York itself. For this, the City Council has invested a significant amount of money: 2.47 million euros (including tax) in three years. In other words, the net sum of what has been spent on Christmas lighting amounts to 681,685 euros per year, as the tender contract shows.

The difference in spending in Vigo compared to other cities with a similar population is obvious. While Murcia spends around 86 cents per capita on Christmas lights, the figure for the council headed by Abel Caballero stands at 2.30 euros. However, it should be remembered that Vigo is not the one that spends the most in these terms: Palma de Mallorca, for example, has invested a total of 1.45 million in its lighting, with a per capita expenditure exceeding 3.5 euros. In the following graph, made using data from the municipalities themselves, it is possible to see which cities have spent the most on Christmas lights:

Vigo, indeed, is one of the cities that spends the most on Christmas lights, although the comparison shows how remote it is from some of its counterparts in other regions. In terms of what it spends per capita, the Galician city is also in the “top 10”, but behind other cities with different population densities, such as Soria, Marbella or Sanxenxo.

The economic return of the lights this year, an unknown

The mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, explained in January last year that his investment in lights was paying off. In statements collected by the EFE agency, the president assured that the economic impact of lighting was “25 times greater than the cost of its installation”. Further, Caballero said he was “cautious” because his own calculations indicated the savings were even greater.

This data is from 2019, but 2020 is another story. laSexta.com has contacted the Town Hall and the response received is surrounded by uncertainty: “The return of this year is unknown. We have not made any calculations, neither return nor influx, because it is such a special Christmas and strange that it is impractical, ”they say of the Council.

However, despite doubts about the repercussion of this 2020, the local executive maintains that the Christmas lights in Vigo have been positive for the city: “It is not an expense, it is an investment. In recent years, he questioned the mayor with insistence on the issue, and he always confirmed that the money was recovered and that this affected the hotel industry, ”they underline.

According to city hall, data from the past two years (when Vigo was placed on the Christmas lights map) shows how hotel occupancy or restaurant reservations have visibly improved since the lighting was installed. “The fame and craziness of Christmas helped. The return is proven: this year will be difficult, but in the case of Vigo, it has been a very interesting investment,” said the executive.