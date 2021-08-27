How much does a web programmer earn in Spain?

Web programmers continue to be one of the most in-demand tech professionals in the Spanish job market. A demand that companies cannot cover for lack of specialized labor and which, moreover, increases every year. All of this has led to some of the fastest growing tech professional salaries, as many companies resort to pay raises to attract talent.

Aulab, a company specializing in technology training through bootcamps, explains that “Web programmers have become a fundamental figure for businesses given the rapid growth of the web development industry, especially during the pandemic as at this stage many companies have had to make the jump to the online channel, increasing the search for this professional profile much more ”.

According to Experis’ Tech Cities 2021 report, IT professionals in Spain earn an average salary of 37,660 euros gross per year, which is 42% more than the national average. But exactly what salary does a web programmer in Spain receive? Well, according to data collected by Aulab, on the Indeed portal, a junior programmer in our country earns an average of 23,904 euros per year.

Now, this average salary varies depending on the field and specialization of the programmer as shown below:

Front-end developer. Junior front-end tech professionals start with an average salary of $ 32,000 per year. A figure that increases over the years depending on experience. The job of these developers is to design the website, its functionality and any aspect that affects the client side. Its objective is none other than to make the website attractive, navigable and easy to use. Back-end programmer developer. A junior developer specializing in the back-end earns an average salary of € 25,000 per year. And, as in the case of the front-end programmer, this figure increases with the accumulated experience. This professional is in charge of the site or application architecture, and the server-side elements. Its goal is for the website to perform optimally, anticipating possible problems and creating all possible solutions so that the requested actions are carried out correctly. Full-stack web developer. Full-stack web developers are the most complete profile because they have front-end and back-end knowledge, so their salary range is higher, with a range between 35,000 and 45,000 euros per year. This technical profile is increasingly sought after for its ability to develop web and applications, its knowledge of programmatic languages ​​and its handling of different operating systems. This professional is able to develop the graphical interface of a website, insert elements on the page, style and animate them, as well as being able to build the structure of the website or application and put implements all of its features.

