How much money does your city council spend on Christmas lights? Check the data

Publication: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 06:56

This Wednesday, Christmas begins. At least, according to the mayor of Vigo: the city council of Galicia is about to turn on its well-known lights for these holidays – the same with which in 2019 he challenged the mayor of New York himself. However, unlike in other years, the socialist Abel Caballero assures that the crowds will be non-existent: “The event will not be open to the public, there will be Covid security”, collects the Europa Press agency.

Indeed, given the “absolute control” of capacity announced by Caballero, the citizens of Vigo will have to be happy to turn on the lights in an unusual way: from their homes and with the television as an ally. If last year there were 150,000 people who enjoyed the event, in 2020 the figure will barely reach a hundred participants, says the Voice of Galicia.

However, this does not prevent passers-by in Vigo from stopping to observe one of its main tourist attractions throughout the festivities. After all, the millions of LED lights installed by the Town Hall come from almost one place: the public cash registers. Concretely, the town hall of Vigo allocated 681,685 euros (excluding taxes) to its lights this year. A figure that alone can attract attention: is it a lot or is it reasonable, how much are other municipalities spending, how much does it cost per capita?

The communities that spend the most on Christmas lights

All the questions raised can only be answered in two ways: through public procurement – where the majority of municipal councils share their offers in this area (but not all) – and through local administrations themselves. After collecting dozens of documents, and as you can see from the map above, it is confirmed that the cities that have invested the most in Christmas lighting are Madrid, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.

The capital spent 3.17 million euros for the supply, assembly and dismantling of its Christmas lights; the city of Barcelona recalls that its expenditure amounts to 1.7 million euros, while Palma claims that the total budget in this area has increased to 1,445,000 euros.

Now it should be remembered that Madrid and Barcelona are the most populous cities in Spain. In this sense, it is interesting to observe what are the per capita spending on Christmas lighting: the data shows that the citizens of these two municipalities are not the ones who pay the most. In addition, in Madrid, spending on Christmas lights, distributed among its population, does not reach one euro per capita (0.97), while in Barcelona this figure is slightly exceeded (1.04 euros per capita) .

The case of Palma is different: it is in the “top” of cities where more has been invested in lighting per inhabitant, with a value close to 3.50 euros. On the map below you can see what the per capita expenditure of the municipalities is. The closer the circle is to the right, the more you spend on this problem.

Among the 72 contracts that laSexta.com was able to access – provincial capitals and various cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants were selected, such as Elche, Cartagena, Torrejón de Ardoz or Alcalá de Henares – the expense of some small municipalities, which were analyzed for their high per capita investment.

Sanxenxo (Pontevedra) is the city that spends the most on Christmas lights per capita: 4.60 euros. Next come Marbella (Malaga, 4.36 euros), Villa de Ermua (Vizcaya, 3.77 euros), Valle de Trápaga (Vizcaya, 3.75 euros), Soria (3.56 euros) and Palma de Mallorca mentioned above. On the contrary, some of the cities where you spend less per capita are Lleida (5 cents), Alcalá de Henares (12 cents) or Valencia, with 13 cents per capita.

If we look at the local governments that govern each municipality, the “top” of spending at Christmas is led by the PSOE and the People’s Party. These are the two formations that govern the most in the more than 70 localities analyzed. The cities in which the PP is in the lead are those that accumulate the most spending on Christmas lights, with a figure over 7 million euros. Cities with socialist cadres, on the other hand, invest around 5.4 million in lighting. In the graph below you can compare party spending and also select an autonomous community. The larger the circle, the higher the cost of Christmas lights.

Unidos Podemos claims an expenditure of 3.4 million in three cities (Barcelona, ​​where Barcelona en Comú governs with the PSC), Palma de Mallorca and Cadiz. In the cities where Ciudadanos, Albacete and Palencia rule, the total sum is around 130,000 euros – the formation also rules in Granada, whose contract is for 2019 and is divided into different festivities; laSexta.com contacted the town hall press office, but did not receive a response.

With regard to nationalist parties, such as the ERC, BNG, PdeCat or PNV, the party that invests the most is the Basque Nationalist Party (it is also the one that governs in more cities than those analyzed). Likewise, there are three cities which have local governments, such as Ourense, Cartagena or Ávila. In the first two, the cost is similar – around 290,000 euros – while in the city of Castile-León, the budget for Christmas lights was 82,644.63 euros.

Variability of contracts

As we explained above, two means were used to access the sums invested in Christmas lights: on the one hand, the public markets and, on the other hand, the municipalities themselves were called by telephone. .

The first mechanism is the most efficient, although it is not without problems. To begin with, many city councils divide their contracts between different years and different festivals: this happens, for example, in Alicante, Cadiz, Teruel or Badajoz, among others.

On the other hand, Bilbao includes spending on Christmas lights in the general contract that governs the lighting of the whole city: “It is not possible to say an exact figure of how much Bilbao is spending on Christmas lights. – these were placed years ago, they are part of the general contract and are still the same “, explains the Town hall to laSexta.com. However, the executive gave an approximate figure of the cost: 150,000 euros, which correspond to the “assembly, conservation and maintenance, and dismantling” of the lighting.

Something similar is happening with Oviedo, where, as the local government communications department at laSexta.com explains, “it is not possible to know” how much was spent on Christmas lights: “C ‘ is a biennial contract, where it is decided in a global context how much goes to each party. You cannot make a breakdown of the amount that was allocated to Christmas “, they insist, despite the fact that other municipalities have also a similar contract and even if they were able to indicate what the amount is.

At the time of data collection, the contract amounts were recorded in public lighting without VAT. In total, the offers of 72 municipalities, distributed by all the autonomous communities, were analyzed.