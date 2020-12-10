how pictures can help you develop your vocabulary

Suppose you are listening to an English program and hear the word “borrow”. Also, suppose you have heard this word many times but still forget its meaning, then you find yourself looking for the translation and when you find it you say, “Oh yes! Now I remember!”. A few days later you see the word again, but again you can’t remember its meaning. Why

It’s easy to blame yourself or think, “I have a terrible memory!” but it is not your memory that is the problem.

The problem is that translating a word into your language is not an effective way to learn vocabulary; because it does not create strong connections in the brain, which is essential for remembering information.

To really learn the words, you need to relate them to mental images or your existing knowledge, and use them often – this process helps your brain to remember words quickly and easily when you need them. In this article, we will talk about three methods to memorize new words and / or phrases; If you are taking English lessons online, be sure to try these methods to increase the effectiveness of your learning.

1. Memorize words through pictures

First, let’s talk about the easiest method – using pictures as a visual aid. Many studies report that visual aids are important for language learners precisely because humanity thinks in pictures.

Let me give you an example, if I tell you that “yesterday I went bowling” what does your brain visualize? Probably a bowling ball or a lane and not the written word.

So to learn new words, we recommend that you link them to pictures, but before creating a dictionary, think about your goals! If your goal is to reinforce what you’ve already learned, put the words in alphabetical order and organize them into related groups. If your goal is to write a sentence using each new word, you probably don’t need to group the words, but you can do any of the following.

2. Mnemonic tools

These are mental tools that can be used to better remember information: most mnemonic tools involve creating mental images to activate memory. You’ve probably done this before without realizing it.

Keywords are a great mnemonic tool. It involves creating a mental image that connects two words of similar sound.

Take the word “bald” as an objective word, it means to have little or no hair, to be bald; the word “ball” sounds like “bald” – this can help you remember the target word.

In your mind, create a mental image of a ball with a face. So imagine it hairless, maybe a bit on the sides. Hold this image in your mind for about 15 seconds. The next time you try to remember “bald” it will be easier thanks to the keyword and the associated images.

3. Mind maps

A final method is that of mind maps, also called semantic maps or word networks. On a word card, you write a central word or idea in the middle and connect it with related words. It helps to build mental associations between related ideas.

Remember, words are much easier to remember when they have meaning in your life. For example, if you have to go to a dentist who speaks English, you will learn the words you need to know to feel comfortable during the medical visit.

Learning a new language like English is not easy, but these techniques for learning new words will definitely help you. And don’t forget: Vocabulary is a very important part of language learning. The more you make sense of it and connect it to real life situations where you need it, the easier it will be to absorb.

HRDigital