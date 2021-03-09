How the tourism sector deals with gender inequalities

Two companies specializing in the tourism sector, Turijobs, the leading tourism and hospitality job website in Spain, and RaizUp Barcelona (formerly WHTT), come together to give a voice and promote change in tourism and the hotel industry through the analysis of the tourism sector. Overview of the role of women in the sector ”.

The results show how women make up a high percentage of the industry’s workforce. However, for the most part, they continue to face situations of employment inequality or discrimination throughout their professional careers.

Inequalities in the tourist workplace

Although tourism and hospitality are very feminine sectors (women make up 57.83% of the workforce in Spain), their working conditions are generally lower than those of men who tend to occupy positions increasingly higher with better wages (14.70% more). It comes down to the fact that the woman, although she worked 12 months, only bills as if she worked 10 months a year.

In addition, thanks to the 2020 salary report launched by Turijobs in February, it was possible to know that two out of five women mark their next salary scale below the sector minimum (€ 21,042 gross per year), also choosing intensive. or part-time to take care of household chores, thus limiting their professional development.

Another data to be highlighted in this analysis is the high percentage of women working in fields related to domestic work (soil and cleaning service), which shows that social stereotypes influence jobs according to gender.

COVID-19 and its impact on the employability of women in the sector

The health crisis, caused by COVID-19, has slowed decades of progress on gender equality. The women’s group has been strongly affected, not only by the cessation of activity in the sector, but also by the increase, even more, of their responsibilities at home.

However, the new post-COVID-19 era presents new opportunities to improve the professional integration of women in the sector, offering them opportunities for growth, family reconciliation, good working conditions … In this sense, the involvement is vitally important. , companies and public officials to achieve this.

The glass ceiling, the most common gender barrier

We wanted to know first-hand the gender barriers faced by women throughout their professional careers. For this, 140 professionals of the sector, volunteers, who wanted to give their testimonies anonymously were questioned.

75.4% of the group claim to have suffered from some gender inequality in the tourism and hospitality sector. Among the main barriers stands out the famous glass roof, followed by the cement roof. Inequalities or discriminations which, sometimes, women themselves are not aware of what is happening to them.

However, girls under 34 seem to be more aware of this problem. 87% of them say they have perceived a certain barrier in their work environment, although they have not experienced it directly. These data, although not very encouraging, show that the new generations are more aware of the invisible barriers that exist in the world of tourism work, playing a very important role as agents of change.

