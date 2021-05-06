how they are done and what to do if your test is positive

Updated: Thursday, May 6, 2021 6:52 PM

Published on: 06.05.2021 18:51

From laSexta, we contacted Diana, a young Spanish woman living in Berlin who taught us how to do an antigen test at home, without going to any medical center and without the help of a health worker. She takes the sample herself. Then you put it in a bottle with a reactive liquid, and from that moment you just have to wait. The same can be done in Spain in the coming weeks.

This will be used to find out if we have the infection at that time. Health is already working to authorize its sale in pharmacies without a prescription. At the moment, the price it will have here is unknown, or if the government will regulate it like it did with the masks. Currently, in Germany, this test, which can be purchased in supermarkets, is around 5 euros.

If the test is positive, you must inform the medical center and confirm the result with a PCR. This is reflected in the project with which Health is working. In this way, the results of infected people will be checked. It is precisely at this stage that the main drawback of this new test method can be. “When pharmacies or any other health professional do it, there is no problem because they have to report it, but if it is done at home, there is no way to control it.

The advantage: its speed. In countries like France, they have been sold since April. There is also the option of asking the pharmacist to do it for you, then you are reimbursed. “I try to have one a week, especially if I’ve spent time with a lot of people,” Olga Martín, a young Spanish woman living in France, told laSexta. In other countries like the United Kingdom or Austria, they have given families several free units for a long time. Health Month reminds that even if the results are negative, they must maintain all protective measures.