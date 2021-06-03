How to Access the Dungeons Our leader – Old Sport Republic

The Burning Crusade Classic expansion from World of Warcraft, which will be available on the PC on June 1st, already offers very extensive content that corresponds to the original game. We invite you to take this opportunity to discover our guide to the dungeons of the game: World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic was unveiled for PC on June 1st. The remaster of the very first expansion of the famous MMORPG shares very similar content with its predecessor, which was released almost 15 years ago in 2007. Classes, professions, or even raids, the expansion developed by Blizzard has significant content as of its release that will be enriched on a proven schedule over the next few months. Dungeons, one of the hallmarks of the World of Warcraft universe, are apparently making a comeback in Burning Crusade. As in other expansions, dungeons serve as the final quest in the history of the area you are in. They allow you to fight together against groups of powerful enemies, but also fight bosses who will advance you quickly and get better rewards. We bring you our tour of the dungeons in World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade.

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Dungeon Guide

First of all, we strongly advise against venturing into the dungeons before completing all of the related quests. Burning Crusade has dungeons all over Outland, with one or two dungeons per area. The expansion also introduces a new difficulty level for dungeons, the so-called Heroic mode, which allows you to have all dungeons at level 70 and receive rewards of the same level. To aid you in your quest, here is the list of the fifteen dungeons from World of Warcraft The Burning Crusade:

Hellfire Walls (Levels 59-63)

At normal level, the recommended level before attempting this dungeon is 59-63, while in Heroic mode you have to reach level 70, but also get the Forged Flame Key that can be found in Thrallmar village up to 30 minutes to complete the Complete Dungeon Hellfire Ramparts accompanied by a team with equivalent skills.

Blood Furnace (Levels 60-64)

At normal level, the recommended level before attempting this dungeon is 60-64, while heroic mode requires you to reach level 70 but also get the Forged Flame Key that can be found in the village of Thrallmar and complete the Blood Furnace dungeon accompanied by a team with equivalent skills.

The slave housing (levels 61-65)

At normal level, the recommended level before attempting this dungeon is 61-65, while in Heroic mode you need to reach level 70, but also get the Reservoir Key which you can find in the Cenarius Refuge Village where you have to Earn a reputation with the Cenarius Expeditionary Faction. It takes about 20 to 30 minutes to complete the slave shelters dungeon accompanied by a team of the same level.

La Basse-Tourbière (Levels 62-66)

At normal level, the recommended level before attempting this dungeon is 62-66, while in Heroic Mode you will need to reach level 70 and get the Reservoir Key which you can find in the Cenarius Refuge Village where you will need to get a reputation in The Cenarius Expeditionary Faction will take approximately 25 to 35 minutes to complete the Lower Bog Dungeon accompanied by a team of equivalent skill.

Grave Mana (Levels 64-68)

At normal level, the recommended level before attempting this dungeon is 64-68, while in Heroic mode you need to reach level 70 but also get the Auchenai Key which can be found in the Undercity where you have to in the Reputation honored. Allow 20 to 30 minutes to overcome the dungeon of Tombs-Mana in the company of a team of the same level.

Auchenai Crypts (Levels 65-69)

At normal level, the recommended level before attempting this dungeon is 65-69, while heroic mode requires you to reach level 70, but also get the Auchenai key which can be found in the Undercity, where you need to be It will take approximately 15 to 25 minutes to complete the Auchenai Crypt Dungeon with a team of the same level. The dungeon is located in the eastern corner of the Auchindoun structure in the Terokkar Forest.

Old Hillsbrad Foothills (Levels 66-70)

At normal level, the recommended level before tackling this dungeon is 66-70, while in heroic mode you have to reach level 70, but also the key of time you have to find in the carver of time where you have to be Approximately 20 to 30 minutes to complete the Old Hillsbrad Foothills dungeon accompanied by an equivalent level team.

Sethekk room (levels 67-70)

At normal level, the recommended level before attempting this dungeon is 67-70, while heroic mode requires you to reach level 70, but also get the Auchenai key which can be found in the Undercity, where you need to be It takes about 20 to 30 minutes to complete the dungeon of the Halls of Sethekk accompanied by a team of the same level. The dungeon is located in the eastern corner of the Auchindoun structure in the Terokkar Forest.

The Black Marsh (Levels 68-70)

At normal level, the recommended level before tackling this dungeon is 68-70, while in Heroic mode you need to reach level 70, but also get the Key of Time, which you can find in the Carverne du Time if you need to Reputation to be honored. Allow 15 to 25 minutes to overcome the Black Marsh dungeon, accompanied by a team of equal skill. This dungeon is unique in that unlike a classic dungeon progression, you have to face waves of enemies.

Shadow Labyrinth (Levels 68-70)

At normal level, the recommended level before attempting this dungeon is 68-70, while heroic mode requires you to reach level 70, but also get the Auchenai key, which can be found in the Undercity, where you need to be It will take about 30 to 40 minutes to complete the shadow maze dungeon accompanied by a team of the same level. The dungeon is located in the southern corner of the Auchindoun structure in the Terokkar Forest.

Arcatraz (Levels 68-70)

At normal level, the recommended level before attempting this dungeon is 68-70, while in Heroic mode you need to reach level 70, but also get the Dimension Key that can be found in the Undercity where you have to take approximately 25 to 35 minutes to finish the Arcatraz dungeon accompanied by a team of the same level. The portal to the Arcatraz Dungeon is locked behind a door that asks you to get the key to Arcatraz. It can be obtained at the end of a long chain of quests in Netherstorm.

La Botanica (Levels 68-70)

At normal level, the recommended level before attempting this dungeon is 68-70, while in Heroic mode you need to reach level 70, but also get the Dimension Key which can be found in the Undercity where you should be honored in the Call. Entering this dungeon is only possible with a flying mount to reach the entrance. Take 25 to 35 minutes to conquer the Botanica dungeon in the company of a team of the same level.

The Mechanar (Level 68-70)

At normal level, the recommended level before attempting this dungeon is 68-70, while in Heroic mode you need to reach level 70, but also get the Dimension Key which can be found in the Undercity where you should be honored in the Call. Entering this dungeon is only possible with a flying mount to reach the entrance. It takes about 20 to 30 minutes to conquer the Dungeon of the Mechanar accompanied by a team of the same level.

Shattered Rooms (Levels 68-70)

At normal level, the recommended level before attempting this dungeon is 68-70, while in Heroic mode you need to reach level 70, but also get the Forged Flame Key that can be found in Thrallmar village up to 45 minutes to get to the Complete Shattered Halls Dungeon with a team of equivalent skills. To enter the dungeon, one of your team members needs the key to the Shattered Halls, which you receive after defeating Gorlunk the blacksmith in the Black Temple of Shadowmoon Valley.

The steam chamber (level 68-70)

At normal level, before attempting this dungeon, the recommended level is 68-70, while in Heroic mode you have to reach level 70, but also get the key to the reservoir, which is in the village of Cenarion's Refuge where you can need to build a reputation in the Cenarius Expeditionary Faction. Take 15 to 25 minutes to complete the Vault of Steam dungeon in the company of a team of the same level.