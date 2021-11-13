how-to-acquire-a-mammoth,-send-it-home-and-ride-it

If you stuck your ear to the three large wooden boxes with the “fragile” sign and you put your imagination into it, you would hear a distant rumble of powerful padded footsteps in the tundra. Between anticipation and fear, they made you want to shout like the prehistoric warrior Naoh from The War of Fire , the novel by J. H Rosny (pseudonym of the two Belgian Boex brothers) who gave rise to the film by Jean-Jacques Annaud In search of fire : “Mammoths are strong! The great mammoth is stronger than the others !: he would crush the tiger and lion like worms, it would knock ten aurochs from its mighty chest with one blow! We are friends of the great mammoth! ”

The boxes, arrived at the CosmoCaixa in Barcelona, ​​indeed contained a mammoth (in pieces). One of those powerful emblematic animals of prehistory, the icon of the Ice Age. The extinct hairy pachyderm with impressive curved defenses as representative of the remote past as the T. Rex, monarchs each of their respective lost kingdoms. One always imagines the mammoth warm, wild and melancholic, trudging into the twilight. In front of the boxes it was also possible to recall the passage from another novel, The Cave Bear Clan, by Jean M. Auel, when Ayla, the protagonist, gapes at the herd of enormous creatures, a very accurate description: “Woolly mammoths were well adapted to the harsh periglacial climate of their cold environment. Their thick skins were protected by a dense lining of soft hairs and a covering of coarse, long, reddish-brown hairs, up to fifty centimeters long. In addition, they were isolated by a thick layer of subcutaneous fat of about three inches. They were compact and averaged three meters high to the withers. Their enormous heads, large in proportion to their overall height and almost half the length of the trunk, rose above their shoulders in a pointed dome shape. Their ears were small, their tails short, and their trunks relatively short. They had a high hump of fat accumulated on the withers. Their loins sloped steeply down to the pelvis. But the most impressive thing was its long arched fangs. ”

All that was in the boxes. And they were going to open them.

At the head of the operation was, dressed as for a sequel to Jurassic Park , Àlex Pérez Jiménez , curator of CosmoCaixa responsible for science exhibitions, accompanied by conservation technician Imma Machí, in a white coat. There were nerves in the air. “Let’s see if everything is there.” The transport operators, from the Feltrero firm, raised the lid of the first box after removing some screws. Between bags filled with protective packaging material, elongated objects carefully wrapped could be seen. “These look like ribs.” The curator took photos. “Wow, there is no packing list, we deduce that the head and fenders go here.”

Placement of the defenses to the skeleton of the mammoth acquired by CosmoCaixa. Gianluca Battista

Cosmocaixa, the La Caixa Foundation science museum, has acquired in USA the mammoth specimen that has traveled in the boxes. It is a complete skeleton, which is going to be the center of a great traveling exhibition on these animals and which will then remain at the Barcelona headquarters as one of the great attractions of the permanent collection. The sample Mammoth. The giant of the Ice Age , will be seen at CaixaForum Sevilla from December 1 to 10 from April and at CaixaForum Zaragoza from May to September. Just arrived from the United States in pieces and before leaving for Seville, the specimen has stopped in Barcelona to be mounted in order to examine that everything fits well, and that they have not been given a cat for a mammoth. The operation has required three days of meticulous work, after which the mammoth has been disassembled and packed again, with the peace of mind that everything is correct.

“Although we are talking about a mammoth, in fact there may be bones from more than one ”, pointed out during the unpacking Pérez Jiménez, who is the one who has been in charge of getting the animal. “It originally came from a site where many bones appeared and was extracted by fossil hunters, it was not a paleontological survey.” In any case, “the degree of originality of the fossil is very high”, and it is a magnificent specimen. “A woolly mammoth ( Mammuthus primigenius , from between 50 .000 and 36. 000 years, from the area of ​​the Irtish river, in the Tyumen region, in western Siberia; we do not know the year of the discovery “, the specialist pointed out. The skeleton has hardly any reconstructed parts, except for the fit of the defenses on the head and some phalanx.

It has not traveled from Siberia, but from Tucson, where it was for sale in the famous paleontological and mineralogical fair of the town, where you can buy from meteorites to pterodactyls It was sold by the company GeoDecor, a specialist in supplying exceptional fossils to collectors and museums. “They are like the Galleries of the Triplet of fossils, a reliable classic”, pointed out the curator . “They have even tyrannosaurs, stegosaurs and triceratops. ”And how much does a mammoth cost?“ This one, 480. 000 euros, market price, just enough for such a good specimen ”. The price is “with transportation included”, come on, the door-to-door mammoth.

“We saw it in photos, it was just what we wanted and at a reasonable price,” the scientist continued. “Such a mammoth is a very important asset for a museum like CosmoCaixa, we have always wanted to have one, they are impressive animals and they are friendly.” Are mammoths trading higher? “I can’t say, it’s the first time we’ve bought one, but it’s a fact that dinosaurs, for example, go up in price; for the T. Rex Stan more than twenty million have been paid, and there are hard fights in the auctions for the notable copies ”. The CosmoCaixa mammoth, which does not have a name nor will they put it on (although it could have been Manny, like the one in Ice Age) , measures 3.5 meters tall by 6 meters long (a good size for a woolly mammoth) and appears to be a male. Does not require conservation.

The curator Inma Machí and the exhibition coordinator Álex Pérez during the assembly of the mammoth. Gianluca Battista

Mammoths, which are not the ancestors of current elephants but share a common ancestor with them, they went into an auger ago 11. 000 years and disappeared permanently -for different reasons, including climate change and human hunting pressure- only about 4. years ago, because at that time there was still a small dwarf population on the island of Wrangel, in the Russian Arctic. Mammoths, of which there are up to 11 species, appeared in Africa 5 million ago years and left 3.5 million there. Does 40. years and for the following 20. 000 years woolly mammoths roamed Eurasia and then crossed over the icy Bering Strait to Alaska. The current Asian elephant is the closest living relative to the mammoth. Intact mammoths have been preserved frozen in permafrost in Siberia. What has allowed us to appreciate what the fur was like (three layers) and even that they had a fold of skin in the anus to avoid freezing (they were hard and cold times). Some have even tried its meat, it tastes so strong that it is used as a first-rate bait for fox traps. Among the most notable specimens are the first found, the Adams mammoth; Kharkov, carried by helicopter on his ice block, the Berezkova, with his erect penis, and the baby mammoth mummies Lyuba and Dima, in which the mother’s milk was even found in her stomach . Having fresh mammoth remains (testicles have even been found in relative good condition) has fueled the dream of being able to one day clone the animal and resurrect the species.

What relationship did prehistoric hunters have with the mammoth? “He was like the pig of the time, he took advantage of everything. There is even evidence that their bones were used as framework for huts ”. Little by little the pieces of the CosmoCaixa mammoth were being extracted from the boxes, unwrapped and placed aligned on the floor and on tables for that purpose to establish the assembly order (they are numbered). The ribs, the vertebrae, a huge shoulder blade … Mammoth, model to build. The defenses appeared (the so-called fangs are actually modified upper incisors). Precious and curved, polished. The workers carried them on their shoulders like in a Tarzan movie. “They seem false because they are so beautiful, right?”, Pointed out Pérez-Jiménez.

The mammoth will replace in the permanent exhibition of CosmoCaixa the dinoterium that was loaned by the Institut Crusafont de Sabadell and that will go home. With CosmoCaixa, Barcelona increases its population of mammoths, reduced to the popular sculpture of the Ciutadella park in 1906 after the closure in 2016 of the private Mammoth Museum on Montcada street, which exhibited a complete skeleton and a life-size reproduction as well as other remains.

Finally, the CosmoCaixa mammoth rose up in all its impressive size. The gaze traveled the skeleton trying to find out if an intercostal clavicle was missing like the one that stole the brontosaurus from the suffered Cary Grant the fox terrier George of Katherine Hepburn in The beast of my girl . But everything seemed perfect. Habemus Mammuthus .