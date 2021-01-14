How to act in business in the face of positive, suspicious, close contacts …?

The role of companies is fundamental in the strategy of early detection, surveillance and control of COVID-19 to stop the transmission of the disease.

Their intervention is crucial through the prevention services (SPRL), adapting their activity with up-to-date recommendations and prevention measures in order to avoid contagion. To do this, they must have an emergency plan and establish action protocols for processing cases.

With the increase in infections in recent weeks, both in social and professional environments, the Umivale mutual saw the need to prepare a document that clarifies the steps to be followed by its protected companies in the event of suspected, confirmed cases or close contacts. . by COVID-19.

“Speed ​​is key to stopping expansion and to be fast you have to have clear concepts. For this reason, we have prepared a document where we collect what is meant by compatible cases, which is considered close contact and we compile the steps to be taken from the workplace ”, said José Luis Cebrián, responsible for prevention at the Umivale mutual.

Thus, the document explains what is considered a suspect, probable, confirmed or ruled out case, according to the information published by the health authorities, and defines what close contact is, with particular reference to health, social-health personnel. and teacher.

The guide lists the steps to take in suspected or confirmed cases, symptoms appearing outside of your job, or appearing in the course of your business. “If the worker is not at his place of work, his obligation is to inform his company and his primary care center as soon as possible, without leaving his home and following the instructions. If the symptoms appear in his workplace, the company must withdraw him from its activity as soon as possible, clean and disinfect the areas where he usually stays and transits, contact the prevention service to assess the situation and identify contacts. narrow ”.

In the event of a detection test, such as PCR or viral antigen detection test: if the result is negative and there is no longer any suspicion, the case is considered excluded. If the result is positive, the worker should remain isolated at home until determined by public health staff.

Regarding colleagues, all those considered to be close contacts of the affected person, with whom they may have interacted for two days before showing symptoms or taking the sample for testing, should be identified and informed.

Affected personnel will be kept in isolation for up to three days without symptoms and at least 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

This document is already available on the umivale.es page, Coronavirus Prevention and Health section, in the Information material for companies section.

