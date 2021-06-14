How to adapt Internal Communication policies to hybrid work models? Experts tell us real examples and cases

LETTER SIZE

Atrevia, bofrost *, Medline, Experis and Learnlight will today give us the keys to Internal Communication

How to adapt Internal Communication policies to hybrid work models? Experts tell us real examples and cases

Do not miss the webinar “Trends and challenges of new internal communication policies in companies. New work models: face-to-face, hybrid, teleworking …”, which will be held tomorrow, Tuesday June 15, from 10 am to 11 am. A virtual meeting, organized by Learnlight and RRHHDigital where we will analyze internal communication through real cases of companies such as Atrevia, bofrost *, Medline, Experis and Learnlight Click here to register for the webinar



BY RRHHDigital, 01:30 – 14 June 2021



Tomorrow, Tuesday June 15, from 10 am to 11 am, the webinar “Trends and challenges of new internal communication policies in companies. New working models: face-to-face, hybrid, teleworking… ”, organized by Learnlight and RRHHDigital, will take place. There we will analyze the main current trends in internal communication, the challenges facing organizations and their leaders, and how we can design effective corporate communication plans that promote employees’ sense of belonging, their well-being. and, In addition, it allows us to retain and enhance your talent.

During the virtual meeting, leading experts in the field, involved in HR and Internal Communication services, will tell us about their experience, in first person, cases and methodologies carried out from their services in the field of communication, they present real examples of errors / problems and the solutions they implement, as well as successes in the strategies themselves.

Want to know more about them? Discover their profiles:

Angélica Gómez, Director of Culture and People at Atrevia

Antonio Moreno, Head of Selection, Training and Development at bofrost *

María Martínez, Senior HR Manager Iberia at Medline

Alfonso Bris, Global Head of Talent at Experis

Juan Camacho, Managing Director and People Manager at Learnlight

The digital meeting moderated by Irene Cámara, editor of RRHHDigital, will take place tomorrow, Tuesday June 15, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and you can register by clicking here.

Click here to register for the webinar “Trends and challenges of new internal communication policies in companies. New work models: face-to-face, hybrid, teleworking …”

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric

SEND YOUR COMMENT