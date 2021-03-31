How to adapt jobs to people with disabilities?

Nowadays, all organizations that hire people with disabilities have an obligation to adapt their work so that each of them can perform their work like any other person.

In article 15.d) of Law 31/1995 on the prevention of occupational risks, it clearly states that the company must adapt the work of the entrepreneur and must adapt the workplace of the disabled person so that she can perform her job according to your personal circumstances.

The adaptation of workstations involves changes in different areas such as furniture, such as ramps for disabled people when using a wheelchair, but also in terms of assistance and flexible hours to get to medical appointments.

But what does all the adaptation of the profession entail? In this article, we’ll tell you everything.

Before starting, it should be noted that, despite the fact that more and more companies opt for the inclusion and competitiveness of people with disabilities in the world of work, there is still an inequality in this area which should disappear with the time. weather.

What are the objectives and adaptation measures of the position?

When a job adaptation is carried out, it should be kept in mind that the job must be adapted to the person in order to meet the following objectives:

The work must not exceed the capabilities of the worker. The workplace must be accessible in all ways. The work must in no case worsen the health of the worker.

Types of measures to adapt jobs to people with disabilities

The first thing to keep in mind is that it should be known that the adaptation of the work in all cases must be private and confidential, but, above all, it must guarantee the autonomy and the rights of the worker.

You have to know what position to exercise in the company and list the tasks of the position: what does the worker do?

A functional assessment of the worker must also be carried out: know his diagnosis and prognosis, his general state of health, his dominant hand or if he uses only one hand (for example: he uses both hands, the right being dominant).

It is also interesting to know if you have ever had jobs and if you have used any assistive products or if you maybe use them in other areas of your life.

Everything that we can know about the person to hire will help improve professional adaptations.

Job adaptations for people with disabilities should be made taking into account the limitations and needs of each person, without affecting the design or production processes.

The most common measurements are:

Adapt the furniture: chairs and tables. Eliminate architectural barriers if necessary. Adjust the lighting so you can do your job properly. Facilitate workers’ access to all areas of the organization. Installation of ramps for disabled people with warning sounds as well as for elevators. Designate a colleague as a support to guide the worker in his work and communicate with him. Adapt office supplies: integrate keyboards and Braille phones with a hands-free system. Install the bells at the height of wheelchair users. Display posters in large print, tactile and Braille. In case of heavy doors, it is convenient to have automatic opening devices. Adjust the working hours. Adaptations for training / promotion. Adaptations of common services. Personal assistance services if necessary. Guide dog service and assistance if necessary.

In short, it is very important that companies have a protocol of action to make the necessary adaptations as quickly and efficiently as possible in the event that a person with any degree of disability begins to work.

Before starting to work, an assessment of the disabled person’s personal situation and needs must be made in order to make the correct accommodations and proceed with his hiring as soon as possible.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital