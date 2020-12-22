How to avoid the boom of young long-term unemployed

The Spanish Economic and Social Council (CES) considers social dialogue to be the best antidote to the epidemic of youth unemployment, which is why its interim president, Pedro C. Fernndez Aln, has called for it to be strengthened and used the funds to revive the pandemic to avoid a “boom” of young long-term unemployed during the presentation of the report on youth and the labor market in Spain, closed by Minister Yolanda Daz.

More specifically, the CES proposes to allocate part of the Community aid to encourage the indefinite employment of children under 25 and to protect the shock plan for youth employment, given the fact that the endowment budget planned for the period 2019-2021 compromised by the health crisis.

This consultative body of the government emphasizes that social dialogue has demonstrated its usefulness and effectiveness each time it has been entrusted with a task or a mission; insofar as it allows more responsive and permeable decisions to be taken – reaching employers and workers directly – as well as finding concrete solutions to specific problems, as happened recently during negotiations ERTE or remote work.

Proof of this is the report he presented this morning, which comprehensively and structurally analyzes the situation of young people in the labor market and proposes possible solutions to reduce youth unemployment in Spain, both from an academic point of view. and training than from the point of view of work.

In the education and learning system

The CES proposes to strengthen the relations between the areas of training and work to meet the real needs of companies based on training plans. In fact, the report calls for an examination of the pathways to the labor market and the capacity of mechanisms to improve the fit between supply and demand.

In this context, the organization urges to increase the number of vocational training (VET) graduates and to promote work-linked vocational training, progressing within a standardized frame of reference to implement quality dual VET projects in companies and educational centers with criteria of functionality, efficiency and effectiveness. In this context, he calls for the reactivation of the regulatory reforms which had been initiated to promote VET and which had stopped due to the parliamentary situation in recent years.

At the same time, the CES calls for redoubled efforts to adapt the education and learning system to the new digital and technological environment. In this sense, it indicates the convenience of investigating and acting in the previous educational stages on the causes that influence the inferior choice of certain studies of scientific and technological content, and on the factors that contribute to reproduce segregation and segmentation by gender in the choice of areas of training.

Likewise, the organization recommends possible measures both to reduce early school leaving and to halt the decline in the number of university students and increase the proportion of science and technology (STEM) graduates, which is slightly lower in Spain. than in other EU countries. Likewise, it supports the integration of entrepreneurship into the basic skills which must be ensured.

On the other hand, the report proposes a reform of the system of scholarships and study aid, in particular taking into account the economic, social and academic consequences of the pandemic.

In the labor market

In strictly economic and labor matters, the ESC insists that youth employment policies be properly evaluated in order to avoid, as another negative effect of excessive time, that youth unemployment is structurally higher. And it highlights the prevalence that should be given to active policies, objectives for which dialogue with the social partners is essential to implement effective and coherent measures.

In addition, the report proposes to strengthen the Youth Guarantee to tackle structural unemployment under 25, in line with the boost initiative recently launched by the European Commission.

The report makes a series of proposals to promote early professional integration, including the need for instruments that facilitate practical experience in the workplace and promote initial professional integration; overcome the marginal role currently played by the training and apprenticeship contract and the internship contract; continue efforts in training-employment programs and extend them to a larger number of young people, giving priority to projects linked to sectors and activities with unmet needs; ensure that scholarships and non-professional internships have a clearly formative orientation establishing monitoring and control mechanisms …

Finally, the CES will articulate new incentives for the hiring of young people who have lost their jobs or who have more difficulty in finding them because of the pandemic, and will propose the development of a detailed map bringing together all the aid articulated in favor of self-employment and self-employment. entrepreneurship in the different territorial areas.

