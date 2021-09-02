How to be productive at work? Five keys to good time management

Hotmart, a global technology company and market leader in digital products, offers five tips for good time management and a more balanced work and personal life.

Sometimes managing all the tasks that need to be done on a daily basis is a big challenge, so knowing how to manage your time is essential. Good time management allows you to have a better organization of routines and to make your professional life more productive, considerably reducing stress and anxiety. The objective is not to do the maximum of things in a minimum of hours, but to know how to optimize the hours, without wasting time and saving more time for personal activities.

Since time management is the key to a more balanced life, Hotmart has compiled five time management strategies you should apply in your daily life:

Self-awareness

Self-knowledge is the first step, because only then is it possible to build a positive routine adapted to one’s pace. Therefore, it is important to identify the most productive times and to know how much time is spent on each activity. Mapping all of this is important to know exactly how long it takes to complete each task and to organize it without overloading yourself.

Set priorities

When organizing the agenda, it is essential to prioritize tasks, that is, from the most urgent to the least urgent. Starting with an unimportant task can waste crucial time doing things that are urgent and need more attention.

Divide the tasks

Doing the same thing for hours on end can be exhausting and unproductive. If there are tasks that require more hours, it is better to divide them into smaller tasks throughout the week to facilitate the process and work more calmly, without getting tired of the activity.

Note all appointments and tasks

On a daily basis, it is advisable to write down everything that needs to be done, so as not to forget anything or confuse the deadlines. This strategy also allows professionals to better visualize everything that needs to be done and thus better manage their schedule. For efficient management of pending tasks, different methods can be used, according to individual preference: physical calendar, online calendar, calendar or even applications like Evernote, Trello, etc.

The importance of taking breaks

Time management also means planning precise rest times. Without strategic breaks throughout the day, it’s impossible to stay productive and have a healthy routine. Breaks help you rest mentally and physically and regain your energy. However, if they are not included in the planning, it is very likely that special attention will not be given at these times.

Good time management is the best way to achieve higher productivity and a more balanced life.

