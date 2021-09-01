How to beat post-vacation syndrome quickly and effectively

In recent years, in these days when the majority of the population ends their vacation and resumes their work or their usual routine, we have been talking about post-vacation syndrome or even post-vacation depression. Experts usually recommend a series of guidelines to overcome this situation. In this context, the Kaizen Institute says that the KAIZEN ™ philosophy can be of great help at this time, but not just as a solution to this specific situation, but as a methodology to improve personal development in a holistic way.

“Commonly used in organizations, the KAIZEN ™ philosophy can also be adopted in personal life and deliver exceptional results just as it already does in companies that embed it into their culture and strategy. The attitude of improvement continuing towards life is very beneficial. and it can be the key to success in stressful situations like post-vacation syndrome but, in general, in the current context of uncertainty in which we live ”, explains Borja Iglesias, director of the Kaizen Institute Western Europe In fact, there are already relevant personalities, especially from the sports world, who already apply it in their daily lives, such as footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

How to use the KAIZEN ™ philosophy to improve personal development

From the Kaizen Institute, they explain that “the first step in implementing continuous improvement in personal life is to set goals. Historically, human nature has led to the definition of overly ambitious goals, both in quantity and in quality. Unrealistic goals and results are stipulated. For example, if one of your goals is to exercise and you are not currently exercising at all, it may be overly ambitious to want to do a 60-minute daily workout. “

Therefore, it is crucial to set few goals. Instead of trying to change everything in a short period of time, the key is to focus on what is really important. The subconscious is called the goalscorer, so it is crucial to be able to count the goals set on your fingers and know them by heart.

Apply the SMART format

Let’s move on to content, and as with businesses, personal goals should be formulated in SMART format, i.e .:

Simple, specific M edible, with meaning for one Achievable, as if it was now (in the present) Realistic, responsible (aligned with the person’s values) Temporary, towards something (positive and without negation)

Monitoring and analysis

Then there is the difficulty of creating new routines. Habits develop through doing, not planning and learning. In addition to this need for action and repetition, creating new habits is often difficult because it pushes people out of their comfort zone and presents more obstacles than advantages in the beginning. And it is that at the beginning, to get up earlier to go to exercise, to choose to read a book instead of watching a series or to limit the time on social networks, to “sacrifice” and lead to being resilient. . The lack of monitoring of intermediate results accentuates this difficulty, which can lead to frustration and, consequently, to the abandonment of the set objectives.

It is therefore essential to measure progress over time. To do this, we must start by defining the criteria for the success of the resolutions taken and how to transform these criteria into objective and quantifiable indicators. Then, you have to set aside time, for example every week, to measure the indicator, to see if it is in the target and, if not, to think about the actions to be taken to achieve it.

“Setting SMART goals and ensuring proper monitoring and analysis of progress is the start of using KAIZEN ™ for personal development. It is an ongoing process that grows year after year, so it is essential that it is implemented critically, but not autocratically, ”concludes Borja Iglesias.

