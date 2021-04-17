How to block someone in Microsoft Teams (desktop and mobile)

Having to block someone from a chat tool or a social network is not pleasant, but sometimes we have no choice. Who has never been in a situation like this? Microsoft Teams is also not exempt (although to a lesser extent) from this, and you can also experience harassment, bullying, or harassment.

Today we’re going to learn how to block or mute someone in Teams, both from the desktop and on our mobile phone.

Can I block someone in Teams?

As you can imagine, this is one of the most requested features by users of the platform. The answer is somewhat ambiguous, because while it is possible to block someone in Teams, we can only do so with users who have “guest” status.

If we want to block someone from our organization, we will need to contact the company or institution’s system administrator. Alternatively, we can remove all notifications from that person or even leave the channel we are disturbed in.

Block guest users in Teams (desktop and web app)

To block a user as a guest in Microsoft Teams for desktop or from the web app, follow these steps:

Open Microsoft Teams. Navigate to the “Chat” tab in the left menu. Click on the three dots next to the name of the contact we want to block. Click on the “Block” option that appears in the drop-down menu. Source: OnMSFT

Block guest users in Teams (Android and iOS)

If you’re using Teams from your Android or iOS phone, the steps to block someone are as follows:

Open Microsoft Teams. Go to the “Chat” tab. Tap the conversation with the person you want to block. Click on the person’s name. Select the option “Block contact”.

Mute someone in Microsoft Teams

As we said before, we will not always have the ability to block the person who is disturbing or harassing us because unfortunately sometimes they are part of our organization. An ideal alternative for these situations is to silence notifications from that person.

To deactivate a contact in Teams for desktop or web, we need to do the following:

Open Microsoft Teams. Go to the “Chat” tab. Click on the three dots next to the name of the contact we want to block. Click on the “Mute” option. Source: Microsofters

To deactivate a contact in Teams for iOS or Android, the steps are as follows:

Open Microsoft Teams. Go to the Chat tab. Tap the conversation with the person you want to mute. Click on that person’s name. Select the “Mute chat” option.